Bihar Elections 2020: LJD Chief Sharad Yadav's Daughter & LJP Gen Secy Join Congress

In a jolt to Lok Janshakti Dal (LJD) ahead of Bihar polls, LJD chief Sharad Yadav's daughter - Subhashini Rao on Wednesday, joined the Congress party in the presence of senior leaders like Pawan Khera, Ahmed Patel etc in Delhi. Sources said that she may be given the ticket from Bihariganj constituency in Madhepura district. Her father had announced that he will be contesting 51 out of total 243 assembly seats in Bihar on its own, after being ignored by both Congress and RJD.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports 63,509 cases in 24 hrs; 63,01,928 recover so far

LJD chief Sharad Yadav's daughter joins Congress

Welcoming Rao, Khera said, "Subhashini Yadav Ji's father Sharad Yadav Ji got the best parliamentarian award in 2010. Sharad Yadav has been elected to the Lok Sabha seven times and was nominated to Rajya sabha for four years. Subhashini Ji saw politics from her childhood and would like to welcome her which will strengthen our coalition."

Addressing the media, Rao said, "I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Madan Mohan Jha, and all others. My father is not well and that is why today he is not here. I would like to take his legacy forward that he established in Bihar. People have shown their faith in Mahagathbandhan."

Bihar Elections: Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao to join Congress, get ticket

Apart from LJD, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) too faced a blowback as its general secretary Kali Prasad Pandey joined the Congress. Pandey has already filed nomination as a Congress candidate from Kuchaikote constituency in Bihar. Welcoming him, Khera said, " Another personality among us is Kali Pandey Ji. They both will give strength to Congress. It will also strengthen Bihar politics."

Bihar polls: Sharad Yadav ends rumours on 'wapsi', LJD says 'will work with Opposition'

LJD to work with Opposition

Earlier, ending speculation over rejoining hands with CM Nitish Kumar, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) had clarified that its patron Sharad Yadav will work to bring the opposition alliance to power in Bihar. In a statement, the LJD vowed to strive hard to bring "more cohesion among the secular forces" in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. But, LJD's offer was ignored by Mahagathbandhan which comprises of RJD, Congress and Left parties.

Sharad Yadav, who was one of the trusted lieutenants of Nitish Kumar, was removed from the leader of Rajya Sabha in 2017 after he publically condemned Nitish for quitting the grand alliance. Yadav then challenged the disqualification in the Delhi High Court and the case is still pending. Though Sharad Yadav in May 2018 formed his own party - Loktantrik Janata Dal - he unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Madhepura on RJD ticket and lost.

Sharad Yadav's LJD to contest 51 seats in Bihar polls alone

Bihar polls

The NDA- led by BJP poll-in-charge Devendra Fadnavis will contest on a 121-122 seat share with JDU, while LJP has decided to contest separately, but is open to a post-poll alliance. Similarly, Mahagathbandhan which saw initial revolt from Congress finally agreed to a 144-70 seat-share formula with Congress, and three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan face three coalitions - 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' (PDA) - comprising of JAP, AJP, SDP, BMP, and Grand Democratic Secular Front - comprising of AIMIM, RLSP, BSP, SJDD and SBSP. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.