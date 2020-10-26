Bihar Polls: Owaisi Questions Congress & RJD For Not Backing Protests Against NPR & NRC

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Bihar, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi flayed RJD and Congress for not supporting the protests against the NPR and NRC in the Seemanchal region. While predicting that Nitish Kumar will no longer remain the Chief Minister after the election, he questioned the silence of the Mahagatbandhan when the people of Seemanchal were allegedly branded as "infiltrators". For instance, he referred to the floods in the region.

Slamming the local MLA for not doing anything to ensure compensation for the affected people, Owaisi contrasted this with the AIMIM's assistance to locals during the recent waterlogging in Hyderabad. The upcoming Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7. To decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "Now, Nitish Kumar is going to sit at home. You (people) had agitated against NPR and NRC in the entire state. Did RJD and Congress raise their voice against NPR and NRC?"

He added, "There was such a big flood. What kind of an MLA is this who cannot even facilitate compensation for the damage caused to the crops? Are people living in Seemanchal, not human beings?"

RSS के लोगों ने सीमांचल को बदनाम करने के लिए घुसपैठियों का गढ़ कहा, उस पर राजद और कांग्रेस के ज़ुबान को सांप सूंघ गया था, किसी ने भी उसके खिलाफ़ एक लफ्ज़ तक नही बोला।

उस पर भी सिर्फ मजलिस के बिहार प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अख्तरुल ईमान ने बोला। pic.twitter.com/V6dnb5IieK — AIMIM (@aimim_national) October 26, 2020

AIMIM's foray into Bihar politics

In October 2019, AIMIM opened its account in the Bihar Assembly after Qamrul Hoda defeated BJP's Sweety Singh by 10,211 votes. Initially, Owaisi joined hands with Samajwadi Janata Dal (Democratic) to form the 'United Democratic Secular Alliance'. However, AIMIM became a part of a larger coalition on October 8 along with Mayawati's BSP, Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, SJD(D) and Om Prakash Rajbhar-led SBSP. Kushwaha has been declared as the Chief Ministerial face of this tie-up. As a constituent of the 'Grand Democratic Secular Front', Asaduddin Owaisi's party is fielding candidates from 18 constituencies in the 243-member Assembly.

