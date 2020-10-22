Asaduddin Owaisi Mocks Mahagatbandhan's Ability To Fight BJP, Cites Dismal LS Performance

Ahead of the Bihar polls, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday lashed out at the Mahagatbandhan for its alleged lack of conviction to take on the ruling BJP. To buttress his point, he pointed out Mahagatbandhan's dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, where it could win only one out of the 40 seats in Bihar. According to Owaisi, the opposition alliance would have even lost from Kishanganj had the AIMIM candidate not secured three lakh votes.

He opined that RJD and Congress did not have any strategy and political vision. Affirming faith in the 'Grand Democratic Secular Front', the AIMIM president took a dig at the Mahagatbandhan's victory in the 2015 Bihar polls. Nitish Kumar had stepped down as the CM on July 26, 2017, citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with BJP. Slamming RJD and Congress for the split in the alliance, he held them responsible for the NDA government in the state.

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, they won only one out of the 40 seats in Bihar- Kishanganj. This is also because our candidate secured three lakh votes. They neither have the conviction nor intellectual honesty to fight BJP. Even in this election, they do not have any strategy nor political vision. They are not capable."

"We are capable, Kushwaha is capable, BSP is capable, Rajbhar is capable- we have the gumption to fight. 5 years ago, the Mahagatbandhan had asked for votes to make a Sangh-free India, stop Mohan Bhagwat and termed us as "vote-cutters". Is Congress and RJD not responsible for the split in their alliance, resulting in Nitish joining hands with Modi? You lied to the people of Bihar. If BJP is in power in Bihar today, it is because of Nitish Kumar, Lalu and Rahul Gandhi," he added.

AIMIM to fight Bihar polls

In October 2019, AIMIM opened its account in the Bihar Assembly after Qamrul Hoda defeated BJP's Sweety Singh by 10,211 votes. Initially, Owaisi joined hands with Samajwadi Janata Dal (Democratic) to form the 'United Democratic Secular Alliance'. However, AIMIM became a part of a larger coalition on October 8 along with Mayawati's BSP, Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, SJD(D) and Om Prakash Rajbhar-led SBSP. As a constituent of the 'Grand Democratic Secular Front', Asaduddin Owaisi's party is fielding candidates from 18 constituencies in the 243-member Assembly. The three-phase Bihar polls will be held in three phases with the counting of votes scheduled for November 10.

