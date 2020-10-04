Bihar Polls: Sushil Modi Attacks Mahagatbandhan Over Seat-sharing Deal, Takes A Dig At VIP

A day after the Mahagatbandhan sealed its seat-sharing formula for the Assembly polls, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday lashed out at RJD and Congress for their alleged corruption and dynastic politics. He alleged that an RJD leader was murdered despite paying money for a party ticket from Purnia in consonance with the culture perpetuated by ex-CM Lalu Prasad Yadav. Referring to the Vikassheel Insaan Party purportedly getting a raw deal, he taunted that VIP chief Mukesh Sahni had come to know about RJD's modus operandi of ticket distribution "very late".

Modi opined that the Dalits and OBCs had no place in the Mahagatbandhan's scheme of things. Terming Congress as a "PR company", he accused the party of sourcing its expenses from Chinese donations, money laundering and selling of election tickets. The Bihar Deputy CM also lamented that RJD and Congress had allocated the remaining seats to Left parties, whom he accused of chanting 'Break India' slogans in JNU, burning the farms and supporting China.

मुकेश सहनी को देर से पता चला कि राजद टिकट बेचने की दुकान है। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 4, 2020

राजद ने अपने जैसी भ्रष्ट और वंशवादी पार्टी कांग्रेस को सबसे बड़ा हिस्सा दिया।इन दोनों से बची सीटें उन वामदलों को जंगलराज के समर्थन की वफादारी निभाने के बदले मिलीं,जो बिहार में किसान के खेत जलाते रहे,JNU में भारत तोड़ने के नारे लगाते रहे और अतिक्रमणकारी चीन को लाल सलाम भेजते रहे। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 4, 2020

Alliance woes

As per the Mahagatbandhan's announcement, RJD, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI and CPI (Marxist) will contest 144, 70, 19, 6 and 4 seats respectively. While it was clarified that JMM and VIP would be accommodated in the RJD's quota, Mukesh Sahni stated that his party would field candidates in all 243 seats. On the other hand, the Lok Janshakti Party declared that it will fight the Bihar polls separately owing to ideological differences with JD(U). However, LJP not only reiterated its commitment to the NDA alliance at the Centre but also revealed that its elected MLAs would join hands with BJP to form the government in Bihar.

Bihar polls

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The upcoming Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7. To decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

