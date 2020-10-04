Bihar Polls 2020: JDU Opines On LJP's Decision To Contest Alone, Asks 'What Differences?'

Reacting to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)'s decision to contest Bihar polls separately, JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary on Sunday, asked what ideological differences did the parties have. Pointing out that the LJP contested Lok Sabha under the NDA, he said that CM Nitish Kumar regularly visited LJP constituencies. The LJP has refused to contest the state polls under teh leadership of Nitish Kumar citing 'ideological differences'.

JDU: 'What ideological differences?'

"We want to know from LJP what kind of ideological differences are there? You fight the Lok Sabha elections with us. The honorable Nitish calls Kumar repeatedly in his constituency. You win the Lok Sabha elections. When the assembly elections come, it is said that we have an ideological difference," said Chaudhary.

LJP won't contest under CM Nitish

Earlier in the day, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) announced its decision to contest separately in the upcoming state polls in October-November. A resolution has also been passed for an LJP-BJP government at the Central Parliamentary Board meeting headed by LJP chief Chirag Paswan. Moreover, all LJP MLAs who will be elected in the state polls, have vowed to 'strengthen PM Modi' and 'work towards Bihar's development'. Chirag's father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan underwent heart surgery in a Delhi hospital on Saturday and may have to undergo another one in few weeks.

Earlier on Thursday, Chirag Paswan held seat-sharing talks with BJP president J P Nadda, eyeing to contest as many as 143 seats in the upcoming polls. Sources say that LJP which contested on 42 seats but only 2 in 2015, maybe forced to settle for 30 seats. LJP is reportedly unhappy with the re-entry of Jitan Ram Manjhi in the NDA.

Previously, Chirag Paswan addressed party workers in Delhi and said: "We always say the nation comes first, then the party and then oneself", adding, If anyone thinks it (the party) can be shrunk or diminish, then it's not possible. Is everyone ready for any eventuality?" On this, LJP workers cheered 'Yes'. Chirag- who has praised PM Modi on several occasions, has slammed Nitish Kumar for his indifference in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death, before the CM finally recommended a CBI probe into the case.

Political shuffle

The NDA- led by BJP poll-in-charge Devendra Fadnavis has faced revolt mainly from only LJP. On the other hand, Mahagathbandhan has suffered several jolts ahead of the state polls. Initially, Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said it was prepared to contest on all 243 seats, but finally agreed to a 144-70 seat-share formula with RJD and three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats, announcing Tejashwi Yadav as its CM face. NDA faces the Mahagathbandhan (RJD-Congress), Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) - JAP, ASP, SDP, and BMP, United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) - AIMIM and SJD and BSP-RLSP. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

