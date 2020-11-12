Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0: Rozgar Yojana To Vaccine Grant - FM's 12-point Economic Stimulus

Quick links:
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced 12 new measures in the series of stimulus announcements by the Central government to boost the economy. Speaking about the economy, she said there is definitely a strong recovery and quite a few indicators show that. She also said that the demand is rising as the country is seeing a downfall in active COVID-19 cases.
The Finance Minister said that RBI has predicted a strong likelihood of the Indian economy "returning to positive growth" in Q3:2020-21, ahead by a quarter of the earlier forecast. FM Sitharaman also stated that Moody's has reassessed India's 2020 GDP growth at -8.9% (as against -9.6% earlier). "For 2021, they have revised estimate to 8.6% (from 8.1% earlier). This shows that a positive correction is happening as regards our economic prospects," she said.
Various unrelenting systemic reforms have helped in this
The Finance Minister spoke about the progress some key measures announced during Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan 2.0 which will show that the new measures are "in continuity" with the previous ones. "28 states have been brought under One Nation One Ration Card scheme, 68.6 crore beneficiaries can hence lift food grains from any of these 28 states/UTs. Around 14 lakh loans have been sanctioned under PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors," she said. The Labour Ministry with the Finance Ministry and other concerned ministries are working together closely with the States, and the work has commenced on creating a portal for migrant workers, FM Sitharaman said.
The Centre has given credit boost to 2.5 crore farmers through Kisan Credit Cards, Rs 1.4 lakh crore has been distributed to farmers and Rs 25,000 crores has been disbursed to farmers from Additional Emergency Working Capital Funding through NABARD, Nirmala Sitharaman said.
To show the progress of Aatmanirbhar Bharat 2.0 which was announced on October 12, the Finance Minister shared a slide stating that SBI Utsav cards are being distributed, under the festival advance scheme announced. 11 states have been sanctioned Rs 3,621 crores as an interest-free loan towards capital expenditure, she stated.
This amount is exclusive of what Bihar proposes to do
â‚¹ 1.32 lakh crore has been given to nearly 39.7 lakh taxpayers as Income Tax refunds without any delay
As part of Atmanibharat Bharat 3.0, the Finance Minister said that there are 12 announcements.
New scheme Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana is being launched to incentivize job creation during COVID-19 recovery, FM Sitharaman said.
EPFO registered establishments - if they take in new employees or those who lost jobs earlier - these employees will get some benefits
Here are the criteria for EPFO registered establishments to be eligible for benefits under #AatmaNirbharBharatRozgarYojana
The existing Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme has extended till 31st March 2021.
Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs, businesses, MUDRA borrowers and individuals (loans for business purposes), has been extended till March 31, 2021
The Centre is launching credit guarantee support scheme for the health care sector and 26 sectors stressed due to COVID19, FM Sitharaman said.
We are launching credit guarantee support scheme for health care sector and 26 sectors stressed due to #COVID19, says FM
Production Linked Incentive worth â‚¹ 1.46 lakh crore is being offered to 10 champion sectors, this will help boost the competitiveness of domestic manufacturing. This will give a big boost to the economy, investment, exports and job creation, FM Sitharaman said.
Will give a big boost to economy, investment, exports and job creation
Here are the 10 champion sectors for which the government is launching Production Linked Incentive Scheme
Finance Minister announced an additional outlay of Rs 18,000 crore for PM Awaas Yojana - Urban which will help ground 12 lakh houses and complete 18 lakh houses.
Finance Minister announces additional outlay of â‚¹ 18,000 crore for @PMAYUrban
Will help ground 12 lakh houses and complete 18 lakh houses
To provide ease of doing business and relief to contractors whose money otherwise remains locked up, performance security on contracts will be reduced to 3%
EMD for tenders will be replaced by bid security self-declaration
Relaxations till December 31, 2021
Differential between circle rate and agreement value in real estate income tax is being increased from 10% to 20%
From today till June 30, 2021, for primary sale of residential units up to â‚¹ 2 crore
The government will make Rs 6,000 crore equity investment in debt platform of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, which will help NIIF raise Rs 1.1 lakh crore by 2025 for financing infrastructure projects, Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Govt. will make â‚¹ 6,000 crore equity investment in debt platform of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, which will help NIIF raise â‚¹ 1.1 lakh crore by 2025 for financing infrastructure projects
â‚¹ 65,000 crore fertilizer subsidy will be provided to farmers
Fertilizer consumption is going up significantly, increased supply of fertilizers will ensure that forthcoming crop seasons will not be affected for want of adequate fertilizers
Additional outlay of â‚¹ 10,000 crore is being provided for #PMGaribKalyanRozgarYojana, announces Finance Minister @nsitharaman
â‚¹ 3,000 crore boost to be given for project exports through assistance given by India to developing countries under IDEAS Scheme
This will help EXIM Bank facilitate these Line of Credit development assistance activities and promote exports from India
â‚¹ 900 crore is being provided to @DBTIndia for research activities related to #COVID19 vaccine development
This does not include cost of vaccine or logistics for vaccine distribution (whatever is required for that will be provided)
