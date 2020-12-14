Bimal Gurung Asks BJP: 'What Have You Done For Permanent Solution To Gorkhaland Demand?'

Reiterating his support to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 state Assembly polls, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supremo Bimal Gurung said that Banerjee has never failed to fulfil her promises. Slamming the BJP, Gurung at a public rally in Alipurduar district on Sunday, said that Centre has "never been serious" about finding a permanent solution to the statehood issue of the Gorkhas, adding that Gorkha community has made so many sacrifices for the country.

Gurung Slams BJP

"Please answer (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji, what did you do for a permanent solution to our demand? Your party only gave promises but never fulfilled those," Gurung told a rally at Birpara in the Dooars foothills area of the district, which is inhabited by a large number of Gorkhas. In contrast, Banerjee never failed to fulfil her promises to the community as regards development and economic progress," he said.

He added, "We have seen that didi (Banerjee) fulfils, implements what she promises. She never gives empty promises. She has done a lot for the hills within her ability. Hence, we have decided to vote for didi in the upcoming Assembly polls."

Gurung resurfaces

On October 22, Bimal Gurung, the chief of a faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), surfaced in Kolkata and addressed a press meet announcing that he is withdrawing support from the BJP and extending support to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. This 360 degrees U-turn by Gurun came as he resurfaced after almost three years. He was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2017 when he had orchestrated a 104-day shutdown in the Darjeeling hills demanding separate statehood - Gorkhaland. Now, he said that he is walking out of the NDA as the BJP "failed to find a permanent political solution". Other than UAPA, he is charged with more than 150 cases for alleged involvement in the agitation.

The separate state of Gorkhaland has been The longstanding demand of Gorkhas for a separate state that gave rise to a Gorkha Janmukti Morcha - led by Binoy Tamang. In 2017 as the agitation began, Mamata Banerjee was successful in quelling it after a split between Tamang and Gurung. Tamang alleged that Gurung wants to get him killed and extended support to TMC along with his faction, while Gurung sided with the Centre that is the BJP.

