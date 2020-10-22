As GJM's Bimal Gurung Now Surfaces In support Of Mamata Banerjee, What About 'Gorkhaland'?

On October 22, Bimal Gurung, the chief of a faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), surfaced in Kolkata and addressed a press meet announcing that he is withdrawing support from the BJP and extending support to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. This 360 degrees U-turn by Gurun came as he resurfaced after almost three years. He was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2017 when he had orchestrated a 104-day shutdown in the Darjeeling hills demanding separate statehood - Gorkhaland. Now, he said that he is walking out of the NDA as the BJP "failed to find a permanent political solution". Other than UAPA, he is charged with more than 150 cases for alleged involvement in the agitation.

This development came even as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had invited the West Bengal government, the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA), and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) for a tripartite meeting to “discuss issues related to Gorkhaland” in Delhi on October 7.

The separate state of Gorkhaland has been The longstanding demand of Gorkhas for a separate state that gave rise to a Gorkha Janmukti Morcha - led by Binoy Tamang. In 2017 as the agitation began, Mamata Banerjee was successful in quelling it after a split between Tamang and Gurung. Tamang alleged that Gurung wants to get him killed and extended support to TMC along with his faction, while Gurung sided with the Centre that is the BJP.

What did Bimal Gurung say after resurfacing?

"We have been a part of the NDA since 2009, but the BJP-led dispensation hasn't kept its promise of finding a permanent political solution for the Hills. It has not included the 11 Gorkha community in the list of Scheduled Tribes. We feel cheated, so we are walking out of NDA today," Gurung said at the press meet on Wednesday. The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader further said that he lived in New Delhi for three years, after fleeing the Hills, and moved to Jharkhand just about two months ago. "I don't have any problem if I get arrested today," Gurung added. Extending his support to TMC, he said, "Mamata Banerjee has always kept her commitment so I want to join her in the 2021. I want to see Mamata Banerjee as Chief Minister again and I will do my best to get her all the seats in North Bengal in the 2021 elections."

What has the TMC said?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC welcomed Gurung stating they are confident that all the key stakeholders in hills "will work together & join hands for the peace & prosperity." Hailing the "commitment" of Gurung, the party slammed BJP for using Gorkhaland as an issue of petty politics.

We welcome Bimal Gurung’s commitment to peace & decision to withdraw support from NDA while reposing faith in @MamataOfficial's leadership. BJP's attempts to use Gorkhaland issue for petty politics & their untrustworthy nature now lay fully exposed before people of Bengal. (1/2) — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 21, 2020

What are other parties saying?

Slamming Mamata Banerjee, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned as to how she is conceding to the demands of Gokhaland. "The question now is whether Mamata ji will concede the issue of Gorkhaland or is Gurung going to relinquish the demand for a separate state." BJP leader Sayantan Bose spoke to media and said the BJP and the Prime Minister had not conceded to the Gorkhaland demand and questioned if Mamata is plotting to divide Bengal. "Does it mean that, to stay in power, Mamata Banerjee has decided to divide Bengal?" Bose asked.

Motor mouth Mamata ji is mute and mum on it, Amitabh Malik was killed by Gurung's gang. This kind of parochial poltics played by Mamata ji will spell disaster for Bengal,

— Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) October 21, 2020

What is BJP's stance on the issue of Gorkhaland?

The BJP had in 2009, 2014 and 2019 election manifestos said that they will recognise the 11 left out Indian Gorkha sub-tribes as Schedule Tribes and they are committed to working towards finding a permanent political solution to the issue of Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri Terai and Dooars region. “We will recognise the 11 left out Indian Gorkha sub-tribes as Schedule Tribes. We are also committed to implementing reservation in the legislative assembly of Sikkim for Limboo and Tamang tribes. We are committed to working towards finding a permanent political solution to the issue of Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri Terai and Dooars region,” the manifesto said. The party had also won the Darjeeling Parliamentary seat since 2009.

Earlier in September, Raju Bista, BJP MP from Darjeeling, raised the Gorkhaland matter in the Parliament and requested the Union government to expedite the process of ascertaining Permanent Political Solution to fulfil the long pending demand of the people from Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars region.

