Biplab Deb Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi For Slamming PM Modi's 'quitting Social Media' Post

Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'quitting social media' post. Reacting to PM Modi's post, Rahul Gandhi took a jibe and said, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts."

Taking to his Twitter, the Tripura Chief Minister countered Rahul Gandhi's response and asked the latter if 'hatred' is the reason for Sonia Gandhi not having a social media account.

So that's the reason Sonia Gandhi doesn't have any Social Media account? https://t.co/6cRXIBnOG9 — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) March 2, 2020

However, ever since the PM tweeted, Congress has advised the Prime Minister to instead give this advice to the concerted trollers who abuse-intimidate, badger and threaten others on social media. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala asked Prime Minister Modi to give this advice to those who run a 'troll army' in his name (PM Modi's name) and 'threaten, abuse, and intimidate people'.

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

BJP leaders ask PM Modi to reconsider

BJP National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma urged him to reconsider his decision. The tweet came minutes after PM Modi announced his decision. She tweeted, "Not at all - Please reconsider!"

Meanwhile, Gaurav Bhatia remarked that if PM Modi quits social media, it would be a huge loss for the social media world and the common man. In his tweet, Bhatia stated that if there is one man who has very effectively used social media for nation-building, it is PM Modi.

PM to quit social media?

In an intriguing development on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he is "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube on Sunday. He made this announcement on his official Twitter account. He added, "Will keep you all posted."

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

