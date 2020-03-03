The Debate
Biplab Deb Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi For Slamming PM Modi's 'quitting Social Media' Post

Politics

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on PM Modi's 'quitting Social Media' post.

Biplab Deb

Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'quitting social media' post. Reacting to PM Modi's post, Rahul Gandhi took a jibe and said, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts."

Taking to his Twitter, the Tripura Chief Minister countered Rahul Gandhi's response and asked the latter if 'hatred' is the reason for Sonia Gandhi not having a social media account.

 

READ: "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts": PM Modi's big announcement

However, ever since the PM tweeted, Congress has advised the Prime Minister to instead give this advice to the concerted trollers who abuse-intimidate, badger and threaten others on social media. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala asked Prime Minister Modi to give this advice to those who run a 'troll army' in his name (PM Modi's name) and 'threaten, abuse, and intimidate people'. 

READ: Rahul Gandhi issues first response to PM Modi's 'Thinking of giving up social media' tweet

BJP leaders ask PM Modi to reconsider

BJP National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma urged him to reconsider his decision. The tweet came minutes after PM Modi announced his decision. She tweeted, "Not at all - Please reconsider!"

Meanwhile, Gaurav Bhatia remarked that if PM Modi quits social media, it would be a huge loss for the social media world and the common man. In his tweet, Bhatia stated that if there is one man who has very effectively used social media for nation-building, it is PM Modi. 

READ: Congress attacks as PM Modi says he's considering giving up his social media accounts

PM to quit social media?

In an intriguing development on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he is "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube on Sunday. He made this announcement on his official Twitter account. He added, "Will keep you all posted." 

READ: BJP Karnataka slams Rahul Gandhi after he attacks PM Modi's 'quitting social media' intent

First Published:
COMMENT
