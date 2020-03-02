The Debate
Congress Attacks As PM Modi Says He's Considering Giving Up His Social Media Accounts

Politics

After PM Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he was 'thinking' of giving up his social media accounts on Sunday, both Congress & BJP have jumped in to reply

PM Modi

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he was 'thinking' of giving up his social media accounts on Sunday, both Congress and BJP have jumped in to respond. While BJP has called the 'possible' decision a loss for 'common man and social media,' Congress has advised the Prime Minister to instead give this advice to the concerted trollers who abuse-intimidate, badger and threaten others on social media.

Cong advises PM Modi to give this advice to 'troll army'

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala asked the Prime Minister Modi to give this advice to those who run a 'troll army' in his name (PM Modi's name) and 'threaten, abuse, and intimidate people'. 

Reacting to this, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia took to his official Twitter handle and called PM Modi a person who uses social media in a very positive aspect for nation-building.  

READ | "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts": PM Modi's big announcement

READ | PM Modi thinking of giving up social media accounts; BJP leaders ask him to reconsider

PM Modi thinking of giving up social media

In s surprising development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he is "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube on Sunday. Making this announcement on his official Twitter account, Prime Minister Modi stated that he will keep everyone posted. 

READ | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi over recent Income Tax raids in the state

READ | PM Modi wishes Nepal counterpart KP Oli a successful surgery before a kidney transplant

