Congress Attacks As PM Modi Says He's Considering Giving Up His Social Media Accounts

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he was 'thinking' of giving up his social media accounts on Sunday, both Congress and BJP have jumped in to respond. While BJP has called the 'possible' decision a loss for 'common man and social media,' Congress has advised the Prime Minister to instead give this advice to the concerted trollers who abuse-intimidate, badger and threaten others on social media.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala asked the Prime Minister Modi to give this advice to those who run a 'troll army' in his name (PM Modi's name) and 'threaten, abuse, and intimidate people'.

Respected Modi ji,



Earnestly wish you would give this advise to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in you name!



Sincere Regards,

Citizens of India. https://t.co/hGtf64Fyf9 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 2, 2020

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

Reacting to this, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia took to his official Twitter handle and called PM Modi a person who uses social media in a very positive aspect for nation-building.

If there is one person who has very effectively used social media for nation building, it's @narendramodi ji. The world admires him for his insightful, visionary messages.

If taken, this decision will be a very big loss for the social media world & for the common man. https://t.co/TIh4QMAHMp — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@gauravbh) March 2, 2020

PM Modi thinking of giving up social media

In s surprising development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he is "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube on Sunday. Making this announcement on his official Twitter account, Prime Minister Modi stated that he will keep everyone posted.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

