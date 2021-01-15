Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy To Remain In TMC After Abhishek Banerjee Brokers Peace

In a big development ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy put all speculation to rest by announcing that she will remain with TMC. Earlier, Roy expressed her disenchantment with the Mamata Banerjee-led party and indicated that she would reveal her next step on Saturday. The parliamentarian changed her stance after an hours-long meeting with the West Bengal CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Clarifying that she had cancelled her visit to Delhi, she exuded confidence in TMC addressing her concerns.

Speaking to the media, she remarked, "I discussed my problems with Abhishek Banerjee. After talking for many hours, I am satisfied. I feel that the work will now happen as per my desire".

"This was happening for many days. I had attended the march with Mamata Banerjee because she had invited me. I will go whenever she calls. But I can't go where I have not been called. But if I am not able to meet my voters, it is a problem," the Birbhum MP added.

Disgruntlement within BJP

After BJP won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election, the exodus of TMC leaders to the JP Nadda-led party has increased manifold. For instance, ex-MLAs Suvendu Adhikari, Silbhadra Dutta, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity and TMC MP Sunil Mondal joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore on December 19, 2020. Adhikari, who served as the West Bengal Minister for Transport, Irrigation, and Water Resources, resigned from the Cabinet and the Assembly on November 27 and December 16 respectively.

His induction is perceived as a blow to TMC as the Adhikari family is believed to have an influence in at least 50 Assembly constituencies. On January 5, West Bengal Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from his post. Addressing a press conference two days later, Shukla refused to endorse the re-election of the TMC government in 2021. The all-rounder reckoned that Mamata Banerjee's chances of returning as CM depends on her track record in office. Similarly, Meanwhile, TMC MLA Baishali Dalmiya expressed disapproval of some elements within TMC and contended that there was no point being in power if the ruling party cannot work for the people of the state.

