BJD Reiterates Bharat Ratna Demand For Biju Patnaik; Gives Zero Hour Notice In Rajya Sabha

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Amar Patnaik on Friday gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to confer Bharat Ratna on former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. The BJD had long been demanding Bharat Ratna for the legendary leader of Odisha.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, however, had to adjourn the House till 11 am on March 11, following uproar by the Opposition. It was for the fifth consecutive day that the Rajya Sabha failed to transact any business with the Opposition continuing its protest, demanding a debate on the Delhi riots.

Sudarsan Pattnaik had paid homage to Biju Patnaik

On Thursday, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik had paid homage to Biju Patnaik on his 104th birth anniversary with beautiful sand art on the golden beach of Puri, through which he reiterated the long-standing demand to accord the statesman with Bharat Ratna.

Rich Tributes to Former Chief Minister, Statesman & Visionary #BijuBabu on His 104th Birth Anniversary. My SandArt at puri beach pic.twitter.com/x94v7Wb1tl — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 5, 2020

'Biju Babu worked tirelessly for India's progress'

Remembering Biju Patnaik on his 104th Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had shared a document from the pages of history (dated 1945), which gives a glimpse of the statesman's courage and excellence. The Prime Minister said Biju Babu worked tirelessly for India's progress and pioneered the development of Odisha.

The document shared by the Prime Minister highlighted the courage shown by Patnaik in flying then underground leader Ram Manohar Lohia from Delhi to Calcutta. It stated that Patnaik was an excellent aviator.

Remembering Biju Babu on his Jayanti. This document from the pages of history (dated 1945) gives a glimpse of his courage (flying Dr. Lohia, who was then underground) and excellence.



Biju Babu worked tirelessly for India’s progress and pioneered the development of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/XLEjzOFEiQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2020

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik on Thursday paid tribute to his father and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on his 104th birth anniversary. A music festival was also organised at the event. The Chief Minister was seen offering prayers. On being asked about his strategies on carrying forward the legacy of his father, Patnaik said, "I shall make Pranab Prasad Das, the organisation Secretary of the Biju Janta Dal. He had really worked hard in the 2014 election and in the by-election."

(With agency inputs)