BJP Alleges Pressure Of Ministers In 'Free Kashmir' Placard Probe, Demands Inquiry

On Thursday, January 9, BJP accused two senior Ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra of seeking to sabotage the probe in the ‘Free Kashmir’ placard matter. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar contended that the placard constituted “undisputed direct evidence” as per the Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act.

Despite this, he alleged that two important ministers had given the protester a virtual clean chit, that amounted to putting pressure on the police.

Shelar also described it as an attempt to tamper with the evidence. Thereafter, he called upon Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to probe the alleged interference of the ministers. He demanded that the police should be able to function in an impartial and fearless manner.

Shameful statements by #MVA leaders/Ministers pressurized police saying "No Crime done & wrongly filed FIR" - In case of Mahek Mirza displaying Anti India Kashmir poster. On Basis of evidence, FIR lodged by Police. I Demand Hon CM to set up an inquiry & protect the police. pic.twitter.com/VKFZTDok7e — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) January 9, 2020

Fadnavis slams government

After the brutal attack on the students in JNU, there were protests at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. The ‘Free Kashmir’ placard surfaced at this venue on Monday leading to outrage from senior politicians. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the Maharashtra Chief Minister for not taking any action thus far.

Citing the placard, Fadnavis raised doubts about the real intent of the protests. He questioned CM Thackeray on whether he would continue to tolerate such a separatist activity merely 2 km away from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Protester issues clarification

According to sources, the police has registered an FIR under Section 153B. However, the protester- Mehak Mirza Prabhu has not been called to record her statement until now. Stressing that she did not advocate the secession of Jammu and Kashmir, Prabhu clarified that she wanted to highlight the internet blockade in Jammu and Kashmir.

