BJP Alleges Pressure Of Ministers In 'Free Kashmir' Placard Probe, Demands Inquiry

Politics

BJP accused two senior ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra of seeking to sabotage the probe in the ‘Free Kashmir’ placard matter.

Maharashtra

On Thursday, January 9, BJP accused two senior Ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra of seeking to sabotage the probe in the ‘Free Kashmir’ placard matter. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar contended that the placard constituted “undisputed direct evidence” as per the Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act.

Despite this, he alleged that two important ministers had given the protester a virtual clean chit, that amounted to putting pressure on the police. 

Read: Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Protester With 'Free Kashmir' Placard At Gateway Of India

Shelar also described it as an attempt to tamper with the evidence. Thereafter, he called upon Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to probe the alleged interference of the ministers. He demanded that the police should be able to function in an impartial and fearless manner.  

Read: 'Was Pointing To Internet Shutdown': Mumbai Protester Who Held 'Free Kashmir' Placard

Fadnavis slams government 

After the brutal attack on the students in JNU, there were protests at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. The ‘Free Kashmir’ placard surfaced at this venue on Monday leading to outrage from senior politicians. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the Maharashtra Chief Minister for not taking any action thus far.

Citing the placard, Fadnavis raised doubts about the real intent of the protests. He questioned CM Thackeray on whether he would continue to tolerate such a separatist activity merely 2 km away from the Chief Minister’s Office.   

Read: Suniel Shetty Slams Goons At JNU: 'Call Yourselves Men?'; Reacts To 'Free Kashmir' Placard

Protester issues clarification

According to sources, the police has registered an FIR under Section 153B. However, the protester- Mehak Mirza Prabhu has not been called to record her statement until now. Stressing that she did not advocate the secession of Jammu and Kashmir, Prabhu clarified that she wanted to highlight the internet blockade in Jammu and Kashmir.  

Read: Maha Home Minister Says Woman With 'Free Kashmir' Poster Identified, Action Will Be Taken

