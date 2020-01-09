Suniel Shetty Slams Goons At JNU: 'Call Yourselves Men?'; Reacts To 'Free Kashmir' Placard

The horrific violence witnessed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University last Sunday sent shockwaves across the country. The celebrities have almost unanimously condemned the vandalism that resulted in damage of public property and students and other members of the staff injured. Suniel Shetty too lashed out at it in no uncertain terms, calling the chaos ‘absolute disaster’.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Suniel said one had the right to belong to any religion or party, but no one could have the right to enter the ‘temple of education’ and beat up the kids.

The veteran questioned the goons for attacking with their faces covered, and asked if they were ‘men’, while stating that the real men would do it openly. Suniel said ‘it’s not done’ irrespetive of the party who had planned the violence. The actor also reacted to the row over the display of ‘Free Kashmir’ placards at some of the protests against the violence. He said the ones holding such posters might be protesters in the guise of students. The actor added that Kashmir was 'always ours.'

Suniel also fumed at the ‘non-stop’ outrage from both sides on social media, something he equated with ‘spreading venom.’

Sharing an incident, the Main Hoon Na star stated that he was ‘embarassed’ when, during his recent to Vietnam, he was told India is going through ‘hell.’ He stated that it was ‘sad’ Indian is considered a‘ super-power', democratic and secular, but on the other hand, ‘wrong messages’ were being sent about the country. Suniel also stated that his stature or religion didn’t matter since everyone in India had the same rights.

Calling himself a ‘common man’ he said, he was ‘confused’ today.

Work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Suniel featured in Friday’s release Darbar. He plays an antagonist pitted against Rajinikanth. The movie has been directed by AR Murugadoss.

