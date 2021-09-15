BJP Attacks Pinarayi Vijayan For Silence On Issues Of Terrorism, 'love Jihad'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive Member PK Krishna Das slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for remaining silent on the issue of terrorism and 'love jihad' in the state. Earlier on September 9, Bishop Kallarangatt claimed that Christian girls were largely falling prey to “love and narcotic jihad” in Kerala. This statement triggered political controversy in the state.

Speaking at a press meet in Kochi, Das questioned, "Why is the Chief Minister keeping silent about the rampant terrorism in Kerala? Terrorism is having serious repercussions on the social fabric of Kerala. Why is the Chief Minister not investigating terrorism? Who is he afraid of?".

He added, "The Chief Minister should make it clear that there is no such thing as terrorism and love jihad in Kerala. The Chief Minister's reply that he does not know is yet to be clarified. If the Chief Minister is ignorant, he should talk to the DGP or the Intelligence DGP. The Chief Minister should say let me investigate, not that I do not know".

'Pinarayi Vijayan is afraid of someone'

PK Krishna Das stated, "The Chief Minister is afraid of someone. The reason for remaining silent on the terrorist activity became clear yesterday. The Left-Jihadi alliance in Erattupetta municipality near Pala came into being yesterday. CPI-M is going to rule the municipality with the votes of SDPI members. This is not a one-day alliance. Their march to the Bishop's House at Pala is proof that they already had an understanding. This alliance is dangerous for the nation".

Further speaking on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) alliance, he said, "The CPI-M is forming alliances with terrorist organizations. The erratic alliance is likely to be repeated in Kerala in the next Lok Sabha elections. The all India leadership of the CPI-M should state its position on this. If they are with the terrorists, they should say so publicly".

'Terrorists have no religion'

Commenting that terrorists have no religion, BJP National Executive Member said, "Terrorists have no religion. They are dressed in the mantle of religion. The CPI-M and the Congress fell into its trap. All religions must unite to fight terrorism. This is not a problem between the two religions. This is the agenda of the SDPI to portray it as a religious issue. CPI-M and Congress leaders are working as their megaphone and employees".

On September 14, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police arrested CPI (Maoist) activist C P Usman. He was on the wanted list in connection with a case registered in 2019 for his alleged role in furthering the activities of the proscribed terrorist organization in the state.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: FACEBOOK/PTI)