BJP Balks At Abhishek Banerjee's 'language' At Rally: 'Even Ravana's Ego Was Perished'

Lashing out at Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, BJP leaders - Suvendu Adhikari and Kailash Vijayawargiya on Saturday, expressed 'shock' at the language he used in his Kanthi public meeting. Banerjee, who had challenged the BJP leaders to come and face him, has claimed that Suvendu Adhikari will lose by over 50,000 votes in any seat he contests in Medinipur. Likening Banerjee's arrogant remark to Ravan, Vijaywargiya said that even his ego had perished.

In the video, Banerjee is heard saying, "They (BJP) say that if we come near them, they will show us who they are. Now I dare them, go and tell your dad. I am standing within 5 km radius of your home. Come, come let's see."

Addressing a public meeting around 5 km from Adhikari family residence 'Shantikunj' in Medinipur, the TMC youth wing chief contested claims that Purba Medinipur district is the Adhikaris' fortress and asserted that the BJP will lose the upcoming assembly elections due in April-May. "West Bengal will re-elect Mamata Banerjee as the chief minister for the third time with the TMC winning more than 250 seats and trouncing the BJP," he said.

"He (Adhikari) is claiming that Mamata Banerjee will be defeated by over half lakh votes but why are you not asking your party to make you, Suvendu Adhikari, a candidate from here on a BJP ticket to fight against her," Banerjee asked. The Diamond Harbour MP said that he will come to Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts over 50 times in the next two months and ensure that the deposits of BJP candidates are forfeited in the assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee has challenged Adhikari saying she will contest from Nandigram apart from her bastion - Bhowanipore.

Bengal poll battle

The Mamata Banerjee-led party recently saw the exit of Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who joined BJP and has now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign. Later Adhikari's two brothers joined BJP, while his father has been removed from his party post. While sports minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla has 'retired' from politics, Rajib Banerjee has joined BJP. Banerjee has hit out at BJP, saying she will 'fight alone if needed'. The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. Bengal is set to go to polls in April-May 2021.

