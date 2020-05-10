BJP Take A Dig Against CM Mamata Banerjee For Avoiding Media Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is at loggerheads with the Centre, BJP has launched a social media campaign taking a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for avoiding the media for over a week. The BJP has launched a campaign called Bhoy Peyeche Mamata meaning 'Mamata is scared'. BJP National general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya lambasted the chief minister calling the state government led by Mamata Banerjee an 'absolute disaster'.

- Doctors crying for PPE

- Patients lying with dead bodies

- Migrant labour not allowed to leave state

- Bengalis not allowed to come back home

- Hospitals not taking patients

- Police attacked@MamataOfficial government is absolute disaster.#BhoyPeyecheMamata pic.twitter.com/Nj6T18UxIv — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) May 9, 2020

Shiv Prasad, National Joint General Secretary of BJP has attacked the chief minister alleging discrepancies in PPE kits, death toll embezzlement and corruption in ration distribution.

PPE kit discrepancies, death toll embezzlement, ration corruption from the beginning till now@MamataOfficial ‘s administration has misled the people. Be patient! People will answer.#BhoyPeyecheMamata — Shivprakash (@shivprakashbjp) May 9, 2020

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who also handles the state's health ministry, has not held a press meet in nine days amid the pandemic and at a time when the West Bengal Government is on the radar over suspicion of concealing the actual COVID-19 situation in the state and lack of transparency. In view of the situation in the state, Mukul Roy taking a dig at the chief minister has asked 'Where are you Mamata Banerjee?'

Where are you Mamata Banerjee? Covid 19 cases are increasing, no of tests are still low and not giving permission to bring back Bengali migrant labour’s from other states? #BhoyPeyecheMamata pic.twitter.com/xBSepjEzuS — Mukul Roy (@MukulR_Official) May 9, 2020

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had sent Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to various states including West Bengal to assist the state governments and also to take stock of the situation on ground. The IMCTs had accused the state government of noncooperation amid the pandemic alleging that the state government is lacking transparency.

Also, BJP MP from West Bengal Babul Supriyo posted a video of a Kolkata hospital alleging dead bodies lying unattended in the isolation ward of COVID patients. After the video had gone viral, the West Bengal government banned cell phones inside the hospital treating COVID-19, giving reasons that patients' phone surfaces are also potential carriers of Coronavirus.

While the BJP has targeted the state government, TMC leader and MP Derek O'Brien in retaliation has said that BJP is focussed on the Bengal Assembly elections due in 2021 while the state government is busy fighting pandemic. He has also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the PM has not held any press conference since taking charge in 2014.