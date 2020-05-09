West Bengal Governor Slams Mamata Banerjee; Urges The CM To Be On A 'sane Path'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her misgovernance at this time of crisis. This comes amid a continuous tussle between the Centre and the Mamata government on handling of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. While the State government claimed that they are transparent on their COVID data and accused Centre of 'playing politics', the Centre claimed that Mamata Banerjee administration is hiding the grave situation of the pandemic in the State.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankar termed Mamata's governance 'disturbing' and added that "Confrontational stance fraught with critical fall out that needs containment in the national interest." He further urged the Chief Minister to be on a sane path.

State of affairs @MamataOfficial governance-cause of deep concern. Disturbing in an unprecedented manner.



Confrontational stance fraught with critical fall out that needs containment in national interest.



Why create a state of internal disturbance !



Urge CM-be on sane path — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 9, 2020

Centre claims Mamata govt blocked State borders

On Thursday, MHA Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to the Mamata-led government directing it to not block the movement of trucks across Bangladesh border after reports came on May 2 that trucks carrying essential goods were not allowed to move to Benapole, located on the other side of the border at Petrapol. Responding to it, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) denied charges levelled by Union home secretary and accused him of "trying to please his political bosses in Delhi".

The MHA also wrote to the Mamata government regarding the COVID situation in the State. On it, CM Mamata's party said that Centre has given 'subliminal political tilt, which is devoid of facts and figures'. "As far as COVID-19 management is concerned, West Bengal is doing its best. It ranks 10th in terms of infected people. But the Centre is not sending letters to states such as Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, where the number of such people is much higher," a senior TMC leader said.

