BJP Demands Apology From Mamata Over Swapan Dasgupta Being Gheraoed By A Mob In WB

BJP's National spokesperson, GVL Narasimha Rao on Thursday, January 9, took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over Swapan Dasgupta incident that took place on Wednesday. Rao said the atmosphere in the State is intolerant and CM Banerjee should apologise. Rao's statement comes after BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta was gheraoed by a mob and held hostage at the Visva Bharati University's auditorium allegedly led by left party leaders on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media Rao said, "There is an atmosphere of intolerance in West Bengal. Is it a crime giving statement for CAA? This was not a students activity, that was an activity by TMC supporters. Bengal has freedom only for raising the anti-Hindus slogan. This is not a symbol of democracy. Mamata Banerjee should apologise."

Swapan Dasgupta gheraoed

In a shocking incident on Wednesday, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta was gheraoed by a mob and held hostage at the Visva Bharati University's auditorium allegedly led by left party leaders. Dasgupta was scheduled to deliver a lecture on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Speaking to Republic TV, he alleged that he faced protests by members of the CPI(M)- backed SFI who also stalled the programme.

Narrating the incident to Republic TV, Dasgupta said as soon as he reached the campus, students started protesting against him. The varsity's SFI unit leader Somnath Sau allegedly said students will not allow anyone who "promotes hatred among communities" to spread propaganda on the soil of Visva Bharati, which stands for the ideals of Rabindranath Tagore. The BJP leader also tweeted about the incident. "After the gates were closed, the mob gathered outside, they tried to attack me. The university can call the Police. I don't know what they want," he said.

How does it feel to have a mob attack a peaceful meeting on CAA and intimidation students? This is what is happening to a meeting I am addressing at Vishwa Bharati now. Locked into room now with mob outside. — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) January 8, 2020

This poster has appeared on a wall in the Vishwa Bharati campus, Santiniketan. I assure everyone that attending the seminar is totally voluntary. People with open minds very welcome. pic.twitter.com/AptJ209hKw — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) January 8, 2020

