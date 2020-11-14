BJP Demands President's Rule In West Bengal; Says 'polls Won't Be Fair Under Mamata'

Ahead of the 2021 Bengal Elections, BJP has urged for President's rule in West Bengal stating that the state is incapable of conducting 'free and fair' elections. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government cannot fairly conduct the 2021 Assembly elections. Seeking President's rule, the Central Observer for West Bengal, Vijayvargiya stated that free and fair elections can only be held under President's rule or in the absence of the current local administration.

'Bengal against violent politics'

Calling the politics in West Bengal 'violent', the BJP general secretary said that there is 'no place for violence' in the country. He further informed that the party has already spoken to the Election Commission about having a 'conducive atomosphere' in order to ensure 'free and fair' Bengal elections in 2021. Vijayvargiya also spoke about the politics in Bihar and Maharashtra.

Read | BJP Chief Nadda Appoints State In-charges; Panda, CT Ravi Elevated, Shah's Team Retained

"India is the biggest democratic country. There is no place for violence in democracy. We can defeat people involved in violent activities through the electoral process. In the upcoming Assembly polls, people of Bengal will stand up against this violent politics," said BJP's Vijayvargiya.

Read | Sushil Modi May Not Be BJP's 1st Choice For Bihar Dy CM Post, NDA Meet Underway: Sources

Speaking about the demand for President's rule, the BJP general secretary said, "We are demanding for it (President's rule). But the decision has to be taken by the Central government. We have told Election Commission that an atmosphere conducive for free and fair elections should be created. In the current atmosphere, free and fair elections cannot be held. Free and fair elections can be held only if President's rule is imposed or by the absence of the local administration."

Read | PM Modi Warns Mamata, TMC Of Violence Against BJP Workers In State Ahead Of Bengal Polls

Speaking about the politics in Bihar, Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed that 'new politics' has begun in the state. He lauded Nitish Kumar and said that Bihar will develop under his leadership. When questioned if BJP aims to form government in Maharashtra, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that it's too early to comment.

Read | Amid Price Rise Of Essential Items, WB CM Mamata Urges Centre To Intervene; Slams Farm Law

"It is not right to comment on it now. But the way the government is functioning there, there is public outrage against the Maharashtra government. I cannot say what will happen in the future," he said.

Read | Mamata Seeks PM's Intervention To Control Prices Of Essential Commodities, Asks For Restoring States' Power

Read | Mamata Should Come Out With White Paper On Killings, CAA Will Be Implemented: Amit Shah

(With inputs from ANI)