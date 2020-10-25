'BJP Filled With More Congress Traitors Than Its Workers,' Digvijaya Fumes At Lodhi's Exit

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday lashed out at the BJP after Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi switched to the saffron party, remarking how one more MLA had been 'sold' on account of the black earnings of 'Mama'- a reference to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Taking to Twitter, Digvijaya Singh said that he felt 'pity' for all the honest BJP workers that had helped the party along the way saying that the BJP was filled with 'more Congress traitors than BJP workers.'

"One more MLA has been sold to the black earnings of Mama. It seems that Mama will fill BJP with more Congress traitors than BJP workers. I feel pity for those honest BJP workers who have helped the party reach this place. Where is Jayant Kumar Malaiya ji?" said Digvijaya Singh.

मामा के झोले की काली कमाई में एक और विधायक बिका। लगता है भाजपा में असली भाजपाइयों से अधिक बिके हुए ग़द्दार कॉंग्रेसी मामा भर देगा। मुझे उन ईमानदार संघ व भाजपा के कार्यकर्ताओं पर दया आती है जिन्होंने भाजपा को यहाँ तक पहुँचाया। जयंत मलैया जी कहॉं हैं? #लोकतंत्र_बचाओ_भाजपा_हराओ — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) October 25, 2020

Rahul Lodhi joins BJP

In a setback to the Congress party ahead of the Madhya Pradesh by-polls, Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi joined the BJP. Lodhi tendered his resignation to Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma and joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Lodhi said that all the public welfare schemes have been put to a halt in Damoh. "I have worked with Congress for around 14 months but I couldn't work for the development. All the public welfare schemes have been put to a halt in Damoh. Today I have joined BJP willingly. I am sure that Damoh will touch great heights," said Lodhi.

Madhya Pradesh crisis & bypolls

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress blamed BJP for poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. However soon after, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as the CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all were formally inducted into the saffron party. Three more Congress MLAs have joined BJP since then - vacating 27 seats in the Assembly. 28 seats are up for polls now as BJP holds majority with 107 MLAs and Congress holds 88 seats in the 230-member assembly.

