'Not Even Speck Of Dust': Congress Continues To Insult CM Shivraj Post 'Bhukhe Nange' Jibe

After the 'Nange Bhookhe' attack by Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier this month, another MLA from Congress has made a denigrating remark on the chief minister in order to show high regards for Kamal Nath. While addressing a crowd on Saturday Congress MLA Jitu Patwari slandered CM Chouhan by calling him a speck of mere dust on Kamal Nath's feet.

He said, "Kamal Nath can call Anil, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, such is the personality of Kamal Nath Ji, whereas Shivraj Singh is not even a speck of dust on Kamal Nath's feet (Shivraj Singh toh unke (Kamal Nath) pairo ki dhool bhi nahi hai)."

#WATCH Ye Anil, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata...ye apan naam sunte hain bade bade udyogpatiyon ke, inko toh yoon phone lagate hain... Ye vyaktitva hai Kamal Nath ji ka, Shivraj Singh toh unke paero ki dhool bhi nahi hai: Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari (24.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/SxxD797xHB — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

The remark comes after another Congress member Dinesh Gurjar earlier in October stated that Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath is a highly successful industrialist, whereas Shivraj Singh Chouhan who hailed from a poor (Nange Bhookhe Ghar ke) background and became wealthy at the cost of farmers poverty.

Following the insensitive remark, the BJP unit of Madhya Pradesh slammed the thought process of the Congress and put out a part of the video of Gurjar, in which he can be seen slandering CM Chouhan, to expose the mindset of Congress.

यही कांग्रेस की मानसिकता है, यही इनकी पीड़ा और यही इनकी सोच।



एक ‘किसान पुत्र’ कैसे किसी ‘नामी उद्योगपति’ के सामने खड़ा हो सकता है?



वो ‘किसान पुत्र’ जो सिर्फ जनता के आगे झुकता हो, जिसका जीवन ही जनसेवा को समर्पित हो।



ग़ुलाम मानसिकता के कांग्रेसियों का असली चेहरा सामने आ गया। pic.twitter.com/O0ouHG9DXo — BJP MadhyaPradesh (@BJP4MP) October 12, 2020

'Yes, I come from poor background'

Also, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister had then responded by saying that he understands the suffering and misery of poor people because he hails from a poor background.

"Congress leaders say that Shivraj belongs to a poor (Bhookhe Nange) background. Yes, I belong to a poor background. I have seen diseases, poverty, problems. I know the pain of the poor. What do the industrialists know about it!" Chouhan had then said.

Also, while speaking with Republic Media Network's editor in chief Arnab Goswamy, he lambasted the Congress over its poor thought process and mindset towards the economically weaker sections of the country.

Madhya Pradesh By-polls

The slander and poor remarks come in the backdrop of the upcoming byelection in Madhya Pradesh on November 3 which will be contested on 28 assembly seats. The results will be out on November 10. 22 of the seats had become vacant after 22 rebel MLAs, who were Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists resigned in March and joined BJP along with Scindia, leading to the collapse of Kamal Nath led Congress government. Moreover, three more Congress MLAs resigned and joined the BJP in July, due to which the vacancy of seats increased to 25, while three assembly seats had fallen vacant due to the death of legislators taking the number to 28. At present, Congress has 88 MLAs while BJP has 107 in the state assembly. Now, to retain the power in MP, BJP needs to win only 9 out of the 28 seats.

