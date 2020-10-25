MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Kamal Nath Over 'item' Jibe, Cites Divide Within Party

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched an attack against former CM Kamal Nath over his infamous 'item' jibe against BJP leader Imarti Devi. "At the age of 74, he made such low remarks against Imardi devi behen who is a Minister. And later he says, I have not insulted anyone, is this the way to behave?" said the Madhya Pradesh CM while addressing a rally ahead of the upcoming by-polls.

Taking a pot-shot at the Congress party and its differing stances over issues, including the recent controversy over Nath's sexist remark, Shivraj Singh Chouhan opined that maybe a new faction had been created in the grand-old party. This, after Nath refused to tender an apology even when party leader Rahul Gandhi condemned his remarks.

"His own party member Rahul Gandhi said it is unfortunate and he is apologising. But Kamal Nath said he won't apologise. Maybe 2-3 Congress parties have been formed - Sonia ji's, Rahul ji's & Kamal Nath's. This is what state the Congress has come to today," said the MP CM.



#WATCH: "At 74 he made such remarks against a minister (Kamal Nath's "item" remark). Rahul Gandhi said it is unfortunate and he is apologising. But Kamal Nath said he won't apologise. Maybe 2-3 Congress parties have been formed - Sonia ji's, Rahul ji's & Kamal Nath's," says MP CM pic.twitter.com/NN0e0kwI6z — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

On October 18 while addressing a rally in Dabra, Nath had referred to MP Minister and BJP candidate Imarti Devi as an 'item' which had caused a massive row in the country. "Suresh Raje is our candidate. He is a simple person. He is not like her. Why should I even take her name? You know her better than me. I should have warned you in advance. She is such an item", Nath said at a rally. The Election Commission (EC) has issued notice to him pertaining to this development. The body has held that Nath disregarded its advisory dated April 29, 2019, which stated, "political parties and candidates to refrain from any deeds/actions/utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women".

MP by-elections

The Election Commission of India announced by-election in 28 MP Assembly constituencies- Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra. While the bypolls were necessitated in 25 seats due to the resignation of Congress MLAs, three other constituencies will also go to the polls as the respective sitting legislators passed away. To retain the power in MP, BJP needs to win only 9 out of the 28 seats. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 10.

