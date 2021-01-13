BJP Fires Salvo On TMC's Anti-BJP Call To Congress, Left: "They Know their Defeat Is Near"

Hours after the TMC's anti-BJP appeal to Congress and the Left Parties, BJP has retaliated saying, the ruling party is losing confidence against the rise of BJP and hence trying to gather everyone. Speaking on TMC MP Saugata Roy's appeal to the Congress and the Left parties for backing Mamata Banerjee against the BJP in the upcoming assembly election, Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh said that the Congress and the Left parties are fighting for their existence and TMC will also suffer the same fate.

"Many leaders of the TMC have given such statements. They are just trying to gather everyone as they know their defeat is near. They are losing their confidence and that is why asking everyone to join them against BJP. Other two parties are fighting for their existence. TMC will also suffer the same fate," Dilip Ghosh said.

BJP MP from Hoogli, Locket Chatterjee in a jibe at Saugata Roy, opined that he doesn't trust his own party and is asking everyone to come together. Exuding confidence, she said BJP will form the government on its own in the upcoming assembly elections.

"Saugata Roy is speaking as if he doesn't trust his own party. He knows that TMC is going to lose and that is why he is calling everyone to come together. BJP will fight alone and will form the government," she said.

The reactions from BJP leaders against the TMC has come after the ruling party on Wednesday issued a big appeal to the Congress and Left parties to back TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee as the next CM face if they were 'truly anti-BJP'. While addressing a press conference, TMC MP Saugata Roy sent an open invitation to the Left front 'to line up behind Mamata' in her fight against BJP's "communal and divisive politics" ahead of the State polls.

West Bengal elections 2021

The Legislative Assembly election for 294 seats in the State is likely to be held in May 2021. Home Minister Amit Shah who was on a visit to the State in November, had exuded confidence of winning over 200 seats in the upcoming polls, a highly ambitious figure after the party won 18 seats of the 42 seats of West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha election. The saffron party has emerged as the main challenger for the TMC. Moreover, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda have planned a visit to the state every month for party campaigning until the election month arrives.

While the BJP has slammed the ruling party for the political violence and the issue of law and order in the state, the ruling party has retaliated back vowing to never allow outsiders to take control of Bengal.

