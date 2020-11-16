Giriraj Singh Compares WB CM Mamata To Kim Jong-Un: 'Tries To Murder Voices Against Her'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, comparing her reigme to that of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un's. Slamming her for her politics of 'hate and murder', Giriraj Singh remarked that the TMC Supremo tried to kill off her opposition, or those against her while letting terrorists and anti-nationals 'dance on our heads'. He added, that NDA's massive victory in Bihar would be replicated in West Bengal, with people ushering in the BJP, casting away an atmosphere of hate and 'fear'.

"Ever since PM Modi has come to power, in the country, terrorists have gone into hiding. However, today under Mamata's rule, terrorists and anti-nationals are dancing on our heads. Like Kim Jong Un, she gets members of her oppositon killed, those who speak against her, hangs people off from trees. It is a politics of hate and murder. Bihar's win is a massive victory, now in Bengal when the citizens who are liviing in fear go to cast their vote, they will only press BJP on the EVMs," he said.

Amit Shah assures 200+ seats in 2021 polls

Ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the state for a 2-day visit and said that if PM Narendra Modi's leadership is given a chance, BJP government will turn the state into 'Sonar Bangla' within 5 years. While addressing a BJP meeting in Bankura on Thursday, Shah said BJP will win over 200 seats in the next elections, and form its first government in the state. He also said he can sense massive public anger against the Mamata Banerjee government, remarking that the death knell of her regime had been sounded.

West Bengal is all slated to go into polls in the first half of 2021. Currently, the West Bengal assembly is led by TMC which holds 222 out of 294 seats. BJP and TMC have been at loggerheads at several issues ranging from CAA to COVID-19 and BJP has also held several protests, the most recent in Nabbana, accusing the TMC led state government of orchestrating fatal attacks on BJP workers in the state.

