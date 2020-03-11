Jyotiraditya Scindia Jumps Fence From Congress; Yechury Says 'worst Horse-trading By BJP'

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday targeted the BJP and accused it of indulging in the practice of horse-trading in Madhya Pradesh. Senior party leader Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter and wrote, "Given the declared opposition of many non-BJP state governments to the CAA/NPR/NRC process, the BJP is targeting to seek the downfall of these governments by indulging in the worst form of horse-trading. We strongly condemn the anti-democratic methods of BJP."

'People's mandates cannot be violated'

Sending a message to all the governments in the non-BJP ruled states, Yechury added, "We wish to draw particular attention of all non-BJP state governments to be vigilant of BJP’s huge money power and horse-trading along with blackmailing and blandishment. People’s mandates cannot be violated and reversed in such a brazen anti-democratic manner."

Given the declared opposition of many non-BJP state governments to the CAA/NPR/NRC process, the BJP is targeting to seek the downfall of these governments by indulging in the worst form of horse-trading. We strongly condemn the anti-democratic methods of BJP. pic.twitter.com/F5PcKtOvkL — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 11, 2020

'Congress is living in denial'

The Communist Patry's attack comes after Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress and along with him 22 MLAs of the party resigned from their post on Tuesday. Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of party chief JP Nadda. "Congress is no longer what it used to be, it is living in denial," Scindia said after his induction into the BJP. He also thanked the PM and Amit Shah for "welcoming me into their family".

READ | Delhi Violence: Sitaram Yechury recommends bringing Army in as confidence-building measure

READ | Sitaram Yechury slams PM Modi's 'gimmickry'; questions passage of Women's Reservation Bill

"I consider myself lucky that I have got a platform to serve the nation. I thank the Prime Minister. No other government has ever won a mandate like PM Modi did, not once but twice, in this country's history. The PM's ability to work, using that mandate in a proactive way, and the way he has brought international repute to India, and the way he has implemented schemes, I believe the country is safe in his hands," said the former Congress leader.

READ | Govt not serious on probe into Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury

READ | Yechury donates Rs 50,000 award money to Delhi riot victims