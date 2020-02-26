Delhi Violence: Sitaram Yechury Recommends Bringing Army In As Confidence-building Measure

Reacting to the violent protests in North-East Delhi, the Communist Party of India's (M) General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury, on Wednesday said that the only way to restore confidence among the people of Delhi is to take strict action against those engaging in violence and unlawful activities. He also suggested that the army should be called in to aid civilian authorities.

Taking to Twitter, the CPI(M) General Secretary released the party's official statement on the matter which accused the Delhi Police of failing to control the clash.

Only way confidence can be restored among people and strict action taken against miscreants is to call in the army to aid civillian authorities. We appeal to maintain calm, peace. We’ll join with all peace-loving forces, organize peace marches and relief & rehabilitation. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/Q4Cu5Yz1gY — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 26, 2020

The statement released by the party has called out the Delhi Police for failing to control the violence." Despite the attacks and violence erupting on Monday morning, till now the police have been unable to bring the situation under control. Instead, the violence spread to new areas. The role of the police has been truly shocking," the party statement stated.

While interacting with the media in the day, Sitaram Yechury slammed the authorities for not taking action against the leaders who made 'goli maro' remarks. " The Delhi Police has failed in controlling the clash, they should now call for the army. It clearly shows that this was a pre-planned incident. Ministers at the Centre had raised 'goli maro' slogans. Why is no action being taken against them?"

READ | Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: 20 killed,189 people injured; PM Modi appeals for calm

Delhi CM recommends calling in the army

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had highlighted the inability of the police to control the situation despite all its effort. He suggested the involvement of the army to control the situation and stated that he is writing to the Home Minister regarding the same.

I have been in touch wid large no of people whole nite. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence



Army shud be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately



Am writing to Hon’ble HM to this effect — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2020

READ | 'Situation alarming': Delhi CM seeks curfew amid violence, recommends calling in Army

The Delhi violence

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction. Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday and then again in the evening. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the first meeting, and in the second one, the Delhi Police was given a free hand to quell the violence.

Additionally, the Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order), while in a more recent and significant development, NSA Ajit Doval has inspected the protest sites and has been charged with reining in the violence, and visited violence-hit parts of the capital earlier.

READ | SC directs Delhi Violence petitions to HC, pulls up Police for 'lack of professionalism'

READ | PM Modi appeals to Delhi's people to maintain peace; reviews situation amid violence