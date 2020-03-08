Sitaram Yechury Slams PM Modi's 'gimmickry'; Questions Passage Of Women's Reservation Bill

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury launched a scathing attack at the Centre for 'tokenism and gimmickry' on International Women’s Day on Sunday and sought to know why the Women’s Reservation Bill was not tabled in Parliament yet. His comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to hand over all his social media accounts to women as part of International Women’s Day.

Taking to his Twitter, Yechury questioned the delay in passing the women's reservation bill and further urged people to struggle every day so that the promise of equality is delivered.

Women’s Day is not just about one day. Its revolutionary origins for equal wages and rights are a powerful and important reinforcer of those who hold up half the sky. We must struggle every day to make that promise of equality come true. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 8, 2020

For the past one decade, the women's reservation bill is sitting in the Lok Sabha speaker's room. Instead of gimmickry and tokenism, why has Modi not got it tabled and got it passed in the last 6 years? #WomensDay https://t.co/3Sx1cEH1E4 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 8, 2020

The Women's Reservation Bill is a pending bill in the Parliament of India which proposes to amend the Constitution of India to reserve 33 percent seats in the lower house of the parliament, Lok Sabha, and in all state legislative assemblies for women.

PM Modi hands over his social media on Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he is logging out of his social media accounts and handing them over to 'seven women achievers' who will 'share their life's journeys' through the accounts.

On March 2, PM Modi had left social media users wondering after he stated that he was thinking about giving up his Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts in a week's time. He did not elaborate on the reason behind doing so. Later, he informed that he would be handing over his social media accounts to women on the occassion of International Women's Day.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi saluted the spirit and accomplishment of 'Nari Shakti' and further hailed their struggles and aspiration

Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.

As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

