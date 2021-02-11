Rajnath Singh To Make Statement On Current Situation In Ladakh In LS Amid Disengagement

As India and China begin the disengagement process in the East Ladakh region after a border standoff that has been going on for the last one year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to make a statement in Lok Sabha on Thursday regarding the current scenario in Eastern Ladakh. Earlier today, Defence Minister gave information about the present situation in East Ladakh in Rajya Sabha.

Defence Minister to make a statement in Lok Sabha

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier today informed the Rajya Sabha that India and China have reached an agreement on the dispute near Pangong Lake. Singh told the Upper House that the absolute status quo between the two parties would be restored. He said that China would place its troops at the east of Finger 8 on the northern bank of Pangong Lake, whereas, India will keep its troops at its permanent base near Finger 3.

While addressing the Rajya Sabha, Rajnath Singh said, "I am convinced that this entire house, no matter what party it is, stands together on the question of sovereignty, unity, integrity and security of the country and supports with one voice. This message will not only be limited to India and its borders but will go to the whole world."

Also Read: Defence And Security Ties With US Stronger Than Ever Before: Indian Envoy

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi & Others Won't Get VIP Treatment At Mauni Amavasya Mela: Prayagraj IG

Rajnath Singh's statement on Ladakh situation in Rajya Sabha

Defence Minister also informed the Upper House- both sides agreed that the dispute should be settled as soon as possible under full status under bilateral agreements and protocols. "China is also aware of our resolve to protect the sovereignty of the country. It is expected that China will work with us to resolve the remaining issues," said Rajnath Singh.

"According to the agreement reached with China in the Pangong Lake area as before, both sides will remove further deployment in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. I want to assure this House that we have not lost anything in this conversation. I also want to inform the House that there are still some issues regarding deployment and patrolling on LAC," he further added.

Also Read: Maharashtra Governor Koshyari Not Permitted To Travel By State Aircraft At Mumbai Airport

Also Read: Delhi HC Directs Kejriwal Govt To Provide Free Medicines To 4-year-old Heart Patient