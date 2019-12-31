BJP Karnataka Shares A Video Of Rajiv Gandhi, Attacks Congress' 'appeasement Politics'

The war between BJP and Congress took a new turn today when the Twitter handle of Karnataka BJP shared a clip of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi where he is talking about amending the Apex court's decision to grant alimony to Muslim woman. The BJP has alleged Rajiv Gandhi of amending the Constitution to overturn the Supreme Court's decision to grant alimony to a Muslim Woman.

Alleging the Congres party further, BJP also stated that the party has only used Muslims to enjoy power, and how it never worked for their welfare.

Rajiv Gandhi amended the Constitution to overturn the Supreme Court's decision to grant alimony to a Muslim Woman.



His only aim was to appease powerful Mullahs for Votes.



For decades, @INCIndia used Muslims to enjoy power. It never worked for their welfare.#IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/LoFXOlBuLJ — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) December 31, 2019

READ | Over 900 scientists and scholars issue statement demanding the government withdraw CAB

BJP and Congress scuffle over Muslims and their rights

The tweet by BJP Karnataka comes at a time when Congress party has been constantly launching attacks on the BJP for keeping the Muslim community out of the perview of the amended Citizenship law. Congress and other opposition parties have been protesting against the BJP for discriminating on the basis of religion.

READ | BJP Karnataka takes a swipe at Siddarmaiah, asks 'What happened to your ideology?'

About CAA

The amended citizenship bill 2019 will grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

READ |1984 blame-game: On Rajiv Gandhi & Narasimha Rao, BJP's 2 sharp questions to Manmohan Singh

READ | 1984 Anti Sikh riots: Sukhbir Badal demands withdrawal of Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna