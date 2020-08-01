Kerala Gold Smuggling: BJP Launches 18-day Long 'satyagraha', Demands CM's Resignation

Demanding resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members on Saturday launched a 18-day long 'satyagraha'. While inaugurating the hunger strike via video conference, BJP MLA Bhupender Yadav said that the CM is the 'architect of SNC-Lavalin scam'. Further, Yadav said NIA in the FIR filed has pointed out that the money from gold smuggling was used to fund terror.

"His principal secretary M Sivasankar was also questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Pinarayi Vijayan is answerable for the gold smuggling case and he should resign," Yadav added.

"So the involvement of Chief Minister's Office even questions the sovereignty of the country. The Left government is involved in organised loot of the people of Kerala. The Communist did the same when they were in power in West Bengal and Tripura," he added.

He further accused the state government of shielding corruption and assisting the corrupt ones. He added that by this, the government is encouraging corruption.

What is the Kerala gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Suresh has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused.

A day later, a special NIA court remanded Sarith Kumar, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case to NIA custody for 7 days. After the NIA took over the case, it registered an FIR against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others. Various sections of the UAPA were slapped against the aforesaid individuals. The NIA has alleged that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purpose but for funding terror activities. Meanwhile, the Congress party not only decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Left Front government but also demanded the resignation of the Kerala CM.

