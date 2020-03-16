'Jagan Reddy's Comments On Coronavirus Shows His Arrogance': BJP Leader Lanka Dinakar

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar has stated that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's comment over coronavirus pandemic shows his "arrogance". Dinakar went on to add that Reddy's comments were objectionable.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's arrogant comments about coronavirus is objectionable. As per his views, this (coronavirus) is like a routine process and its impact on India and Andhra Pradesh is negligible. While neighbouring states have taken all precautionary measures, Reddy's priority is his arrogance and therefore he wants to complete the local body polls at any cost. Already more than 20 percent local body results have been declared unanimously.YSRCP party representatives have threatened the Opposition candidates and the people. Jagan's administration functions as per his whims and fancies without considering the public good."

Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Sunday, shoved aside the spread of the coronavirus claiming that many cases have been 'cured by Paracetamol'. CM Reddy was addressing a press conference at his legislative capital Amaravati. Stating that there was no need to hit the panic button due to the pandemic spread of the disease, he claimed that the virus inflicted only those who were already sick.

"We have to be aware of a few facts about Coronavirus. Coronavirus has been spreading for quite a while now. The virus started in one country and has now spread to other countries. It has been displayed as a dreadful disease that has killed many people, making the situation a lot more fearful for people. There is no need to do that and it can't be termed as a dreadful epidemic," said Reddy.

He added, "The virus inflicts those who are already sick and can cause harm to them. 80% of the people who are healthy are not affected by the disease - 'it comes and it goes'. It may be cured by medication and that medication is paracetamol. Moreover, in China, those afflicted have been isolated into a stadium and treated."

110 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India till Sunday evening with two reported deaths.

Globally, around 6,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 1,69,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

