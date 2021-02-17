BJP Meets actor Prosenjit Chatterjee Who Played Netaji Bose; Triggers WB Poll Speculation

BJP leader Dr Anirban Ganguly on Tuesday met Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee triggering speculations of the actor joining the saffron party ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader shared images of their meeting and said that he was deleted to meet "Bengal's cultural icon and pride."

'Bengal's cultural icon and pride'

Anirban Ganguly said that he had a "very interesting and insightful conversation" with the actor and also presented him with a copy of his book 'Amit Shah and the March of BJP.' "We need to regain West Bengal's position as India's cultural hub and heart!" the BJP leader said. According to sources, both of them discussed the current political developments in the state.

Was delighted to meet Bengal's cultural icon & pride, the evergreen Sh @prosenjitbumba. Had a very interesting & insightful conversation. Presented him with a copy of @AmitShah & the March of #BJP. We need to regain #WestBengal's position as India's cultural hub & heart! pic.twitter.com/nIEkCx2G87 — Dr. Anirban Ganguly (@anirbanganguly) February 16, 2021

Earlier, the Bengali superstar was in the news over a controversy of a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The post sparked a debate with many alleging that the portrait did not bear any resemblance to Netaji. Many, in fact, believed that the portrait was of Prosenjit Chatterjee who incidentally played the freedom fighter in a film called 'Gumnami' back in 2019.

However, it was later clarified that artist Paresh Maity had drawn reference from an old photograph of Netaji, which in fact bore a similarity to the portrait.

Would like to congratulate Paresh Maity for the wonderful piece of art in remembrance of our National hero Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. As an Actor,I’m elated that people thought,that the painting resembles my character in Gumnami,dir. by @srijitspeaketh and prosthetics by Somnath pic.twitter.com/HBkXvwFFSw — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) January 25, 2021

Mithun meets Mohan Bhagwat

Meanwhile, actor Mithun Chakraborty met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday at the former's home in Mumbai. The meeting went on for over one hour.

When asked if it was a political meeting, Mithun Chakraborty replied, “See, I have a spiritual relationship with him and it is very deep. And it had been decided before, that whenever he comes to Mumbai, he will come home. It is just that I just returned from shooting in Lucknow and he was in Mumbai, so we came together. And he has come home so that means he loves me. He asked me to bring my family along to Nagpur. That is all. We had breakfast together. No politics. Please don’t link it and blow it out of proportion.” Mithun Chakraborty was a Rajya Sabha member of the Trinamool in the past.

