Rajinikanth Visits Ilayaraja's New Recording Studio In Chennai; Pics Surface

Music maestro Ilayaraja got his own studio constructed recently after resolving a dispute with Prasad Studio. The Tamil artist had to vacate his previous workspace due to some issues with the management, after which he opened a new studio in Chennai and began composing a song for Vetrimaaran's upcoming movie with Soori.

South Superstar Rajinikanth, who has been avoiding public outings due to the coronavirus scare, paid a visit to Ilayaraja's music studio on February 15. He also visited the music composer's residence before heading to his studio in Chennai's Kodambakkam. Rajinikanth said visiting Ilayaraja's music studio 'felt like being inside a temple'.

due to a problem with Prasad Studio Mastro Ilayaraja opened new own studio in kodambakkam & started composing song for vetrimaaran soori movie....#Ilayaraja pic.twitter.com/7ZzAbsBvr7 — Karthik Ravivarma (@Karthikravivarm) February 3, 2021

Here are some pictures from Raji's visit to Ilayaraja's studio

Rajini's upcoming projects

On the work front, Rajinikanth will resume the shooting of his upcoming film 'Annaatthe' in March this year. The makers are planning to shoot the remaining portions of the film in a month. An official confirmation regarding the shooting schedule of Annaatthe will be announced soon.

Rajinikanth will complete his portions in a single schedule allowing ample time for its post-production work. The shooting of Annaatthe which resumed in December last year had to be halted after members of the crew contracted COVID-19.

Despite testing negative for the disease, Rajinikanth had a minor health scare. Last year, he was hospitalised due to severe fluctuations in blood pressure. The doctors who treated Rajinikanth in Hyderabad advised the actor to take enough rest and avoid stress.

Rajini's political exit

In light of his health conditions, the superstar gave up the idea of entering politics and contesting the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls with his party - Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM).

In his three-page letter, the actor wrote, "I know that I might upset a lot of my fans, party members and well-wishers with this decision but I don’t want to ruin the lives of thousands and lakhs by picking up something I cannot fulfil."

