BJP MLA Claims 'All 54 NCP MLAs With Ajit Pawar', Nov 30 Deadline To Prove Majority

After taking oath as the new Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday, has given the BJP a deadline till November 30 to prove their majority. Moreover, BJP MLA Girish Mahajan has claimed that Ajit Pawar has submitted the letter of all 54 NCP MLAs' support to the Governor. Sources from NCP camp too have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has 30 MLAs support.

Meanwhile, sources have reported that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs have broken away to support the BJP-led government. Moreover, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that Ajit Pawar has betrayed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, by taking oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra. NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has tweeted that the decision to support the Fadnavis-led government was not supported by the NCP, adding that this was a personal decision of Ajit Pawar himself.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, independent MLAs and allies will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

Uddhav as CM?

Earlier on Friday, after the joint meeting of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP, Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He added that the discussions between the parties would continue tomorrow. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the tie-up would be formally announced on Saturday. As of Friday, with Uddhav Thackeray at the helm, Congress and NCP were going to form the next government with a Deputy CM each.

BJP-Shiv Sena tussle

Almost a month after the Mahayuti was awarded the mandate during the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the state was awaiting a government formation while being under President's rule. As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena had allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.