BJP Mocks Cong-ISF Alliance; Says ‘Thugbandhan’ Group Don't Opt For Politics Of Reform

Reacting to the protests staged by Congress party workers in Jammu against the statements made by Gulam Nabi Azad, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in a press conference, on Tuesday remarked that ‘The Congress has become a fringe party and that it is dependent on alliances to maintain the relevance of Congress.’

Referring to the alliance initiated by the Congress in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls, he said ‘The party workers are against this alliance in Bengal with ISF and the Left. The entire Indian media is telecasting the protests showing it as Congress vs Congress.‘

‘Core hypocrisy and double-speak by Congress’

“The alliances Congress has made is not the politics of performance or reforms, is it is not concerned over good governance or transformation of India. These alliances are focused on somehow maintaining the so-called relevance of the Gandhi parivaar,” Patra remarked.



He recalled one of PM Narendra Modi’s addresses from last year where the latter had called the ‘Gathbandhan’ (alliance) of Congress as ‘Thugbandhan’ (an alliance to fool people). He alleged “The Indian Secular Front (ISF) party that is started by a ‘Maulana’ (Muslim cleric) does not hold any secular credential. And the kind of tussle we are seeing in the Congress party itself over the alliance with the ISF and the Left in West Bengal explains the state of affairs in Congress. A war is on between the party workers on Twitter and all Indians are a witness to it.”

He then pointed “Congress said that our credentials were based on secularism. Their own party people have now asked — Is this Mahatma Gandhi’s secularism?” he said and remarked, “This is core hypocrisy and an act of doublespeak by the Congress.”

He reiterated that the Congress party is all about maintaining the significance of one family and that nothing else matters. “When the intentions are not motivated with right aspirations, how can there be a better performance?” Patra asked as he appealed to Indians that people of all poll-bound states think and bring PM Modi-led BJP to power.

Addressing a query, Patra said that unlike Congress, ‘the party is its family for the BJP.’ He concluded, “The Congress high command has surpassed all limits in hating PM Modi and they can even hate the country and go against the welfare of the nation, in doing so.”

