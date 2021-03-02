Cong MLA Slams Pinarayi Vijayan, Calls Him 'most Fascist & Undemocratic CM Of Kerala'

Hitting out at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government over alleged backdoor appointments in government jobs, Congress MLA PT Thomas said that Pinarayi Vijayan is perhaps the "most fascist and undemocratic" Chief Minister Kerala has ever seen. While speaking at a rally in Kochi, PT Thomas said that this government has thrown the sentiments of lakhs of young people in the state into the Arabian Sea.

READ | Pinarayi Vijayan Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi, Says ‘ignoring Farmers' Protest In Delhi’

Cong slams Kerala CM

Youth Congress conducted a rally and public function named Chalo Youth against the LDF government's alleged backdoor appointments in government jobs. The Congress MLA said, "Why the CM can't see the feelings of millions of young people who are not getting jobs despite being named in the Public Service Commission (PSC) rank list? You can not stop the rising anger of youth against you. I declare my complete solidarity with the protest of the rank holders in Kerala. The protest is against a government that has made backdoor appointments for its own people, relatives and loved ones by deceiving the entire youth."

READ | LDF Releases Official Campaign Slogan Ahead Of Kerala Polls: 'Yes For Sure It's LDF'

'Modi and Vijayan are brothers'

Asking that why did the Kerala Chief Minister not speak against the Sangh Parivar, Thomas alleged, "They both are brothers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the elder brother while Vijayan is the younger one."

Earlier this year, Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Ramesh Chennithala slammed the LDF government over the recruitment row saying that the Vijayan regime has made backdoor appointments for its own people, relatives and loved ones by deceiving the entire youth.

READ | 'He Doesn't Understand The Waters Of Kerala': Pinarayi Vijayan Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi

Kerala polls

Kerala is all set to go for polls on April 16 before the tenure of the 14th Kerala Assembly comes to an end. A total of 2,67, 88,268 electors will elect the candidates from the 40,771 polling booths for the 15th Legislative Assembly in a single-phase poll. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPI-M comprising left and like-minded parties is fighting the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress and comprising like-minded parties.

Earlier in the 2019 general elections, the Congress-led UDF coalition registered a thumping victory with wins in 19 out of 20 parliamentary constituencies. Hoping for the same in the assembly polls 2021, the Congress is betting huge on former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is the Lok Sabha MP from Waynad and is spearheading the campaign for.

READ | Kerala CM Alleges Karnataka's Travel Restrictions Are 'contrary To Centre's Instructions'

(With ANI inputs)