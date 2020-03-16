BIG: BJP Moves SC Demanding MP Floor Test; Shivraj Claims Kamal Nath Govt Lacks Confidence

UPDATE: The Supreme Court will hear the plea on March 17

Minutes after the speaker adjourned the Madhya Pradesh assembly till March 26 on Monday without ordering a floor test, BJP has moved Supreme Court against the speaker. The plea filed by the party is Shivraj Singh Chouhan vs Speaker NP Prajapati and it urges the top court to order a floor test to ensure a stable government in Madhya Pradesh. Speaking to Republic TV, as his party filed the plea, Narottam Mishra has said that the Kamal Nath government are indulging in delay tactics.

He said: "Yes, we are going to the SC. Government is not in the majority. The government is telling that there is a fear of coronavirus, but these are delay tactics because they fear the loss."

Earlier in the day, addressing the Madhya Pradesh assembly on Monday, Governor Lalji Tandon said that leaders must take a democratic route. "Whatever is the situation in Madhya Pradesh, I urge the leaders to follow a democratic way so that the pride of Madhya Pradesh remains intact."

Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates: No floor-test; House adjourned till March 26 over coronavirus

Republic accesses the BJP plea

IN the plea, the saffron party has stated that Kamal Nath government has "lack of confidence" and his government has been "reduced to a minority." "It has no moral, legal, democratic or constitutional right to remain in power even for a single day. All possible attempts are being made by the Hon’ble Chief Minister to convert his minority government into majority by giving all possible threats, allurements to the members of the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. The horsetrading is at its peak. Therefore, it is essential that floor test is conducted on 16.3.2020 itself as already directed by Hon’ble Governor, so that it becomes absolutely clear as to whether the Hon’ble Chief Minister continues to enjoy the confidence of the majority of the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha," the plea stated.

Kamal Nath's minister claims Congress MLAs 'hypnotised, held hostage using black magic'

Kamal Nath's letter on Monday

Even as the Congress and the BJP MLAs reached the assembly on Monday morning, Kamal Nath's letter to the Governor surfaced, in which he had said that Floor test at this time is 'undemocratic.' He added that he had already apprised the Governor BJP's attempts of poaching and horse-trading. He added that the floor test is only possible when the MLAs are set free.

"Floor test in such a situation will be unconstitutional and undemocratic." Citing Paragraph 173 and 175 of a verdict by Supreme Court in the Nabam Rebia and Bamang Felix Vs Deputy Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and others, he said that governor has limited powers. He went on to accuse the governor of trusting the BJP sources to believe that Kamal Nath government has lost its majority.

Madhya Pradesh governor asks speaker to conduct floor test, sends letter to CM Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath's March 13 letter

On March 13, Kamal Nath met with Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. During his meeting, Kamal Nath handed over a letter to the Governor alleging horsetrading of MLAs by BJP and requested him to ensure 'release of MLAs held in captivity in Bengaluru'.

In the letter, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister underlined the "immoral, unethical, illegal" acts of the BJP in the state. Accusing the BJP of 'poaching', Kamal Nath raised questions of the 'Constitutional propriety, legislative procedure, and transparency.' He claimed that the BJP first attempted on March 3 and 4, which was foiled by the Congress using 'allurement and force'. Later, on March 8, he alleged that in a second attempt the BJP whisked away 19 Congress MLAs to a Bengaluru resort in three chartered aircrafts since then those legislators cannot be communicated.

Accentuating on BJP's complicity in the 'conspiracy and illegal' act, Kamal Nath noted that none of the 19 MLAs was present to tender their resignation at the Speaker's residence themselves but were submitted by BJP leaders. In addition, the chief minister welcomed the floor test notified by the Assembly Speaker on March 16.

MP: Shivraj Chouhan says CM Kamal Nath has lost majority, running away from floor test