BJP MP Namgyal Justifies Alliance With NC In Ladakh-Kargil; 'No Ideological Compromise'

BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Saturday said that the party will continue to support National Conference (NC) in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil despite their ideological differences for a stable administration to ensure development in the region.

'No compromise on ideological basis'

Namgyal also said that the restoration of pre-August 5, 2019 position, when Ladakh was part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir is "impossible." "We extended our support to NC in the interest of the people of Kargil and its development. There is no compromise on an ideological basis," Namgyal said.

The Ladakh MP's remarks came in the backdrop of the BJP attacking the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), led by NC leader Farooq Abdullah, which is demanding the restoration of special status and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP leadership including Union Home Minister Amit Shah had slammed the PAGD as a gang that wants foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the 26 elected members of the LAHDC, 10 are from the NC, eight from Congress, three from the BJP and five (Independents). The Ladakh Union Territory administration nominates four members to the 30-member council.

The 2018 elections to the Kargil Hill Council had produced a hung verdict. The NC initially had an alliance with the Congress; the PDP had two councillors and the BJP had one. After the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the NC and Congress fell out, and the NC entered into a coalition with two PDP councillors and four Independents to continue in power in the Council. A few months later, both PDP councillors joined the BJP, which extended support to the NC.

Responding to a question on the issue, the MP said, The NC stitched an alliance with PDP and later PDP merged with BJP. "We both have different ideologies. The coalition is based on BJP's focus on the development of Kargil, welfare of its people and to ensure that the council completes its full term of five years so that people are not forced into mid-term elections.

He said the Kargil hill council had never completed its full term in the past. We thought that there should be no betrayal with the mandate of the people and the council should complete its full term," he said. At the same time, he said the BJP is against the "Gupkar gang."

(With PTI inputs)