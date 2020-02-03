Neck-deep In Controversy, BJP's Parvesh Varma Calls Ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi 'Rajiv Feroze Khan'

Stirring yet another controversy, BJP MP Parvesh Varma on Monday, addressed late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as 'Rajiv Feroze Khan' in the Lok Sabha. Varma who goes by the full name Parvesh Sahib Singh Varma took a jibe at the late PM's father Parsi origins - Feroze Ghandhy who later changed his name to Feroze Gandhi. The Opposition had staged a walkout during Varma's Motion of Thanks on the President's address, protesting against his several controversial comments in the election rally.

Oppn members walk out of LS to protest against Parvesh Verma

Parvesh Varma's several controversies

During his campaign, the West Delhi MP had said, "Lakhs of people gather at Shaheen Bagh. People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..." Varma had also taken a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and called him a "terrorist," in an interview with a news channel.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma gets 96-hour campaigning ban for shocking Shaheen Bagh 'rape' remark

'Will a terrorist do this?': Kejriwal

In a rather melodramatic press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday spoke about BJP's constant attacks on AAP and their portrayal of Kejriwal as a 'terrorist.' "I made all the arrangements for medicines & tests, will a terrorist ever do that? I have arranged a 'Teerth Yatra' for all the old citizens in Delhi. Did I become a terrorist because of this?" he said. AAP also staged a dharna against these comments outside the EC.

After campaign ban, BJP's Parvesh Verma gets EC notice for calling Kejriwal a 'terrorist'

EC puts 96-hour campaign ban

On January 30, Verma and MoS Finance Minister Anurag Thakur were barred by the Election Commission last week for four days for his controversial remarks. EC has advised that Varma and Thakur be removed from BJP's star campaigners' list. While Varma has stood by his 'Shaheen Bagh' statement, Thakur has refused to comment on his 'Desh ke Gaddaron ko, goli maron saalon ko'. Three incidents of shooting at Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh have been reported since then which has been attributed to these inflammatory slogans by the Opposition.