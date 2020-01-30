After Campaign Ban, BJP's Parvesh Verma Gets EC Notice For Calling Kejriwal A 'terrorist'

Problems seem to be mounting for BJP MP Pravesh Verma who has now been issued a show-cause notice for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist". Verma has been given time till 5 pm on Friday to respond. The notice came on a day when the Election Commission barred him from campaigning for 96 hours over his recent remarks during an election rally in Delhi. The West Delhi MP on Tuesday had said, "Lakhs of people gather at Shaheen Bagh. People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them."

Read: BJP MP Parvesh Verma gets 96-hour campaigning ban for shocking Shaheen Bagh 'rape' remark

Now the BJP MP is in troubled waters for his comments against the Delhi CM while he was on air on a news channel. The Election Commission has asked Verma to 'explain his position' on the issue before January 31, 5 pm. The EC has also warned him that failure to explain his stance could invoke further action against him.

Read: VIRAL: "I have sacrificed my life for the country," says emotional Arvind Kejriwal

Read: AAP leaders protest outside EC office demanding FIR against Verma

'Will a terrorist do this?': Kejriwal

In a rather melodramatic press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday spoke about BJP's constant attacks on AAP and their portrayal of Kejriwal as a 'terrorist.' "I made all the arrangements for medicines & tests, will a terrorist ever do that? I have arranged a 'Teerth Yatra' for all the old citizens in Delhi. Did I become a terrorist because of this?" he said.

"In the last five years, they have left no stone unturned in harassing me, raided my home, my office, registered cases against me, how can I be a terrorist? In the past five years, I have taken care of Delhi as its son. Today, I leave the decision on the people of Delhi. Do they consider me as a son, as a brother or as a terrorist?" said the Delhi CM.

Read: BJP MP Parvesh Verma doesn't think EC felt his Shaheen Bagh 'rape' remark was wrong