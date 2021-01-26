BJP MP Sunny Deol Reacts To Violence At Red Fort, Distances Himself From Actor Deep Sidhu

BJP MP and actor Sunny Deol took to his social media handle to reiterate that he has "no relation" with actor turned activist Deep Sidhu after he was seen protesting at Red Fort. Several protestors clashed with police across Delhi and then breached the Red Fort planting two flags - one saffron and one yellow bearing a holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort.

"I am very sad to see what happened at Red Fort today, I have already cleared through Facebook on 6 dec that I or my family have no relation with Deep Sidhu. Hail India," Sunny Deol wrote on Facebook.

आज लाल क़िले पर जो हुआ उसे देख कर मन बहुत दुखी हुआ है, मैं पहले भी, 6 December को ,Twitter के माध्यम से यह साफ कर चुका हूँ कि मेरा या मेरे परिवार का दीप सिद्धू के साथ कोई संबंध नही है।

जय हिन्द — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 26, 2021

Actor Deep Sidhu, who was among those present as protesters hoisted religious flag at Red Fort, says it was symbolic protest and they did not remove the national flag — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2021

In December 2020, Sunny Deol had stated that he has nothing to do with Deep Sidhu's stance on the farmers' protest. "I request the whole world that this is the matter of farmers and our government. No one should come in between because both of them will discuss and solve it, I know many people want to take advantage of it and they are making obstacles. They are not thinking about farmers at all. They may have their own interest. Deep Sidhu, who was with me during the election, is not with me for a long time. Whatever he is saying and doing, he is doing as he wants, I have no connection with any of his activities. I am with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government has always thought about the welfare of farmers and I am sure that government will reach the right result by negotiating with them," he had written on December 6, 2020.

Who is Deep Sidhu?

The actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu shot to fame in November when his video at the farmers' protest had gone viral while speaking in English, for which he had trolled. Reports state that Sidhu had questioned the leadership of the farmer unions and announced to launch his own 'morcha' at Shambu, which had been dismissed by farmer union leaders. Later, Sidhu had been sent notices by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection to the case registered against Sikhs For Justice under UAPA and sedition.

Delhi violence

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

83 Delhi Police personnel injured in farmer rally violence; 4 FIRs likely to be registered

As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. In wake of the current situation, the internet services have been temporarily suspended in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas till 11.59 pm on January 26.

