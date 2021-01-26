Cong MP Ravneet Bittu Alleges 'Deep Sidhu & Gang Breached Red Fort To Malign Farmers'

Levying serious allegations, Punjab Congress MP Ravneet Bittu on Tuesday, claimed that actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu and 'hundreds of his supporters' maligned the peaceful farmers' protest by hoisting two flags - one saffron and one yellow bearing a holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Red Fort. Bittu alleged that 'infiltration into the protest' had happened on a large scale. He also stated that Sidhu had took over the main stage at Singhu border along with Lakha Sidhana at 12:30 PM Monday night - announcing to hold a rally 'inside Delhi'. Bittu has recently been rebuffed by farmers at Singhu border when he tried to join their protests.

Congress MP: 'Deep Sidhu maligned farmers'

"Farmers were getting ready for the rally on Monday, when Deep Sidhu captured stage at 12:30 late at night. Deep Sidhu and hundreds of his people have done this to malign the protest of farmers. While infiltrations happen in big agitations, this was on large scale. It is a shame for us that people have taken advantage of this. Why didn't govt arrest a person who they have charged under NIA? The protests will go on and govt should send us back after making us happy," said Bittu. Several protestors clashed with police across Delhi and then breached the Red Fort planting two flags - one saffron and one yellow bearing a holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort.

Meanwhile, farm leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni lashed out at Sidhu stating that what he had done trying to create disturbances. Terming him a 'government's dalaal', Chaduni said that he has been trying to create disturbances, always speaking against farm leaders. Chaduni added that the unions had never planned to go to the Red Fort, claming the administration had committed a big mistake by not taking appropriate action against him.

"Giving a communal colour to whatever has happened today is deeply condemnable. Our movement is a farmer's movement and not a religious movement. Whatever Deep Singh Sidhu has done is extremely deplorable, I think he is govt's "dalaal". He has been trying to create disturbances, always speaks against the farmer leaders," said Chaduni.

He added, "We had no plan of going to Red Fort. We strongly condemn his activities. No one should come under any influence. We condemn the Delhi administration and govt for firing on farmers. The administration has committed a big mistake by not giving proper appropriate." Deep Sidhu has posted a video on his Facebook page saying, “We have only hoisted the Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort while exercising our democratic right to protest,” adding that he had not removed the tricolour flag atop Red Fort.

Who is Deep Sidhu?

The actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu shot to fame in November when his video at the farmers' protest had gone viral while speaking in English, for which he had trolled. Reports state that Sidhu had questioned the leadership of the farmer unions and announced to launch his own 'morcha' at Shambu, which had been dismissed by farmer union leaders. Later, Sidhu had been sent notices by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection to the case registered against Sikhs For Justice under UAPA and sedition.

