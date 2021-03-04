BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hits Out At TMC, Asserts 'West Bengal Will Have A BJP Chief Minister'

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday stated that the saffron party will win "more than 200 seats" in the West Bengal assembly elections 2021. Surya affirmed that the BJP Chief Minister will take oath in West Bengal on May 3rd. He added that there are just a few days left for Mamata Banerjee's government in the state.

Tejasvi Surya claims victory in Bengal polls

While talking about the vote share of the BJP in upcoming general elections in West Bengal and Kerala, the BJP Yuva Morcha Chief alleged that Mamata Banerjee has carried the "legacy of communists", but asserts that after BJP's Chief Minister will be appointed in the poll-bound state, it will not witness any "bloodshed and political murder."

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. However, the tables were turned when the BJP won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Now, the elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29.

BJP MP's fierce attack on Kerala CM; supports AIDMK in TN

Surya also targetted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for raising issues on the Enforcement Directorate. He said that those who haven't done anything wrong should remain calm. In his statement to the media, the BJP leader said, "Those who have done no wrong have nothing to hide or fear."

Showing his confidence in NDA in Tamil Nadu polls, BJP MP said "We are sure that there will be a repeat of AIDMK performance as last time. Chinnamma’s blessing on the AIDMK will help the NDA cause further."

