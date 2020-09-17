BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Urges 'Bangalore Rose' Variety To Be Exempted From Onion Export Ban

On Thursday, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya called for the 'Bangalore Rose' variety of onion to be exempted from the ban on the export of onions. While lauding the Centre's decision to ban onion export for regulating its prices, he mentioned that the 'Bangalore Rose' onion has no domestic market. The BJP MP added that this variety of onion is grown in Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur mostly for the purpose of export. Surya has written to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in this regard so that the Karnataka farmers can continue their export business.

Farmers growing this variety of onion are in trouble as ban includes that variety also. Therefore, I wrote to Minister for Commerce, asking him to exempt this particular variety of onions from ban so that farmers in Karnataka can benefit & continue export business: Tejasvi Surya https://t.co/QVzVI9vr5b — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

Centre bans export of onions

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade banned the export of all varieties of onions with effect from September 14. This does not include cut and sliced onions or those broken in powder form. It is perceived that the recent spike in food inflation coupled with the steady rise in wholesale prices of onions played a crucial role in the Centre's decision.

While Indian onions have a steady demand round-the-year in West Asia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, there has been a significant increase in demand from some countries. For instance, the demand for Sri Lanka has picked up due to heavy destruction of the onion crop owing to rains. The prices of onions are likely to reduce in the domestic markets because of the export ban.

Maharashtra leaders unite against the export ban

Both the ruling party and opposition in Maharashtra have united to demand the withdrawal of the Union government's move. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis observed that the onions cultivated in Maharashtra are in high demand at the international level. Noting that the onion farmers are shocked and dejected due to the export ban, Fadnavis expressed hope that Goyal would take a swift decision.

Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar revealed that the export ban has elicited strong reactions from the onion growing belt in Maharashtra. He met Piyush Goyal and highlighted that onion farmers are mainly small landholders. He reckoned that the Centre's sudden step was a "major blow" to the country's image as a reliable exporter of onions in the international market. Moreover, Pawar opined that Pakistan and other onion exporters will immensely benefit from this situation.

