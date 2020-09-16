MVA Govt Delegation Led By Sharad Pawar To Visit Delhi Seeking Removal Of Onion Export Ban

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse revealed that a state government delegation led by Sharad Pawar shall meet Union Ministers to demand the withdrawal of the onion export ban. He mentioned that the Maharashtra Cabinet expressed deep concern over the Centre's decision, which had led to several protests by onion farmers in various parts of the state. According to Bhuse, a delegation from the state will initially meet the NCP chief in the national capital. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and some of his Cabinet colleagues will go to Delhi in this regard.

Ban on the export of onions

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade banned the export of all varieties of onions with effect from September 14. This does not include cut and sliced onions or those broken in powder form. It is perceived that the recent spike in food inflation coupled with the steady rise in wholesale prices of onions played a crucial role in the Centre's decision.

While Indian onions have a steady demand round-the-year in West Asia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, there has been a significant increase in demand from some countries. For instance, the demand for Sri Lanka has picked up due to heavy destruction of the onion crop owing to rains. The prices of onions are likely to reduce in the domestic markets because of the export ban.

Pawar expresses fear of benefit to Pakistan

On Tuesday, the NCP supremo stated that the export ban has elicited strong reactions from the onion growing belt in Maharashtra. He met Piyush Goyal and highlighted that onion farmers are mainly small landholders. Pawar reckoned that the Centre's sudden step was a "major blow" to the country's image as a reliable exporter of onions in the international market.

Moreover, Pawar opined that Pakistan and other onion exporters will immensely benefit from this situation. He added that Goyal had assured him that the ban shall be reconsidered in consultation with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Consumer Protection. Meanwhile, farmers in Nashik's Lasalgaon area, home to one of the largest onion markets in the world, took to the streets in protest against the export ban.

