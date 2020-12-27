BJP Opens Doors For Alliance With JDS In Mysuru, Deve Gowda & Kumaraswamy In Fix

Amid rumours that BJP and JDS may align politically or have some kind of understanding, the saffron party has said that it is open to go together with Kumaraswamy in Mysuru City Corporation if Mayor post is given to them (BJP). BJP is the single-largest party at Mysuru City Corporation and BJP has invited all corporators to extend support to 22 BJP members, highlighting that last term the saffron party had to be satisfied with deputy Mayor's post, but this time, they will fight for Mayor's post.

Meanwhile, JDS leaders huddled up at outgoing JDS Mayor, Tasneem's residence and discussed the pros and cons of supporting BJP or Congress. While the top leadership of the party will take the final decision. In the recently held council polls for graduates and teachers constituencies, BJP won all the four seats increasing its tally to 31 in a council of 75 members. The Congress has 28 members and the JDS has 14. However, JDS top leadership seems to be in doubt for making an open announcement about the same.

READ | Congress MLAs demand immediate announcement of sugarcane prices

Deve Gowda's reaction on possible alliance with BJP

Amid massive rumours that JDS is in talks with BJP, former PM HD Deve Gowda has said that his party will survive and won't ally with any other party. He also reiterated his son Kumaraswamy's statement that his party workers are preparing to contest elections alone and get a majority in the next Assembly elections in Karnataka. Gowda also lashed out at Congress for stating that JDS has lost its lustre and slammed Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, saying that he must stop talking about JDS.

On alliance with BJP, Gowda said, "Which astrologer has said it? ..these are childish talks...I was a former Prime Minister. Will I take my party to someone's doorsteps?" He added, "Since the last three months several things have been said about our party, it can be called an entertainment programme. JDS is a regional party and the pain behind saving and building a regional party will only be known to its workers, office bearers and its head."

READ | Kumaraswamy 'to Work For Clear Majority'; Clarifies On Alliance With BJP Amid Speculation

Kumaraswamy's reaction on possible alliance with BJP

Kumaraswamy said that there is no such plan, while also claiming that every party 'needs JD(S)' but betrays them later. He also said that he wants to work hard for the next two and a half years to get a clear majority. He went on to say that everyone backstabs JDS after getting benefits from the party. Earlier, Kumaraswamy had remarked that while the JDS would never think of a political merger, it may extend issue-based support to the BJP in the coming days in public interest. He also hit out at the Congress party for calling JD(S) a 'B team' of the BJP saying that it was the Congress that had come to its doorsteps to seek an alliance with him after polls.

READ | Kumaraswamy cries 'Congress destroyed my goodwill'; claims 'Would be CM if I'd chosen BJP'

READ | What is there to celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' for non-Hindi speakers, asks Kumaraswamy