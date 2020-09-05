Bihar Polls: BJP Parliamentary Board To Take Decision On Seat-sharing, Says Sanjay Jaiswal

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal on Saturday said that the parliamentary board of the party will take the final decision on the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming assembly elections in the Bihar Assembly. Addressing a press conference, Jaiswal was replying to a question about suggestions that there should be 50-50 seat-sharing formula between BJP and JD-U in the elections.

"BJP's parliamentary board will take a decision in this regard. All parties of NDA will together fight the elections and emerge victorious with over three-fourth majority," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal also announced several election-related appointments. The Election Commission, however, has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jiten Manjhi on seat-sharing formula

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who recently joined NDA also said that there has been no discussion about seat-sharing in the next Bihar Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, party spokesperson Danish Rizwan said that the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will not merge with any party and would rather be a part of the NDA. Moreover, he added that the number of seats the party will get to contest in the upcoming elections was never an issue for it as the HAM(S) will join the NDA for the development of the state.

Bihar Assembly polls

The Bihar Assembly election is expected to take place in October-November 2020. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats in the 243-member Assembly under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies.

However, a power tussle in the ruling alliance kicked off with Tejashwi Yadav's elevation as the Deputy Chief Minister and RJD's role as the single-largest party in the Bihar Assembly. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav. After BJP extended support to its former ally, Kumar again took oath as the CM. The BJP top brass has consistently maintained that the JD(U) president will be the alliance's CM face in the upcoming Assembly polls.

(With Inputs from ANI)