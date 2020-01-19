The Debate
BJP Ponders Kejriwal's Silence On Jaising's 'forgive Like Sonia' Appeal To Nirbhaya's Mom

Politics

After Indira Jaising's insensitive appeal to Nirbhaya's parents, BJP questioned the silence of Arvind Kejriwal and revealed that she is his close confidante.

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shazia

After lawyer and human rights activist Indira Jaising's insensitive appeal to Nirbhaya's mother to forgive the convicts of Nirbhaya rape and murder case, followed by the mudslinging between BJP and AAP over the delay in the punishment, BJP leader and spokesperson Shazia Ilmi revealed that Indira Jaising is a close associate of Arvind Kejriwal.

"Indira Jaising has been a close confidante of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, she has been their counsel. She has fought cases for them. When there was a raid on Indira Jaising and her husband Anand Grover, Arvind Kejriwal had specially called a press conference and slammed the CBI calling it a witch hunt," said Shazia Ilmi during a press conference.

READ | Don't Agree With Indira Jaising's Remarks On Death Penalty In Nirbhaya Case: KTS Tulsi

'Will Kejriwal condemn Indira Jaising's statement?'

Ilmi also raised a question on Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal's silence over the matter while attacking her stint of staging a hunger strike in the past demanding swift punishment of rape convicts. "DCW chief Swati Maliwal had staged many hunger strikes in the past. Why is she not staging a strike over Indira Jaising's statement?"

Continuing the onslaught on Arvind Kejriwal, Shazia Ilmi said, "I would like to ask Arvind Kejriwal, will he condemn his close confidante Indira Jaising's statement?"

READ | Doesn't She Feel Ashamed?: Nirbhaya's Mom On Indira Jaising's 'forgive Like Sonia' Remark

Indira Jaising controversy

Soon after the death sentence of the Nirbhaya rape convicts was delayed due to the curative petition filed by two of the four rape convicts, BJP and AAP started putting the onus on each other for the delay. After Nirbhaya's mother expressed disappointment over the delay, human rights activist Indira Jaising appealed to her to forgive the rapists and in doing so gave the example of Indira Gandhi who forgave the assassin of Rajiv Gandhi.

While Nirbhaya's parents lambasted Jaising, she faced severe backlash from media and netizens alike for the insensitive statement.

READ | Nirbhaya's Father Slams Indira Jaising's 'forgive Like Sonia' Shocker, Calls It Brainless

READ | Nirbhaya's Mother Lashes Out At Indira Jaising's 'follow Sonia, Forgive Rapists' Shocker

