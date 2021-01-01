BJP President JP Nadda Recovers From COVID-19, Expresses Gratitude To AIIMS Director

BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday announced that he and his family have completely recovered from Coronavirus. The BJP national president had tested positive on December 13, 2020. He thanked his well-wishers for their prayers and made a special mention of AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and his team for their 'dedication and continued support' while he and his family were undergoing treatment and isolation.

I thank everyone for their wishes, prayers and moral support during my illness. My family members and I have now fully recovered from COVID-19. We whole heartedly thank Dr Randeep Guleria,Dir AIIMS and his team for their dedication & continued support in these challenging times. pic.twitter.com/RPW88DEq5n — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 1, 2021

Other political leaders infected by COVID-19

There have been several leaders across the political spectrum who have been infected by COVID-19 and recovered. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Shekhawat have been infected by Coronavirus and recovered too.

Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Congress leaders Sachin Pilot were also among the many who got infected from the virus but recovered with due medical treatment.

Political leaders who succumbed to Coronavirus

And, there have also been people from the political spectrum who succumbed to the virus. Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone a brain surgery after which his condition got deteriorated due to COVID-19 infection, ultimately leading to his demise. Sonia Gandhi's close aide Ahmed Patel and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi too succumbed to the virus after fighting a long battle.

Coronavirus has also claimed lives of two of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers in August 2020. Uttar Pradesh's Technical Education Minister Kamal Rani Varun and cricketer turned Sainik Welfare and Civil Security Minister Chetan Chauhan succumbed to the virus from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet in August. In September, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi also succumbed to Coronavirus.

